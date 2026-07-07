NDA Alleges Electoral Roll Lapses in Karnataka, Seeks Inquiry Into Revision Exercise

BENGALURU: The opposition National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday asked Karnataka’s chief electoral officer to investigate what it described as widespread violations of Election Commission procedures during the state’s ongoing electoral roll revision, alleging that officials had abandoned mandatory house-to-house verification and instead were processing voter forms at centralised locations. India News

A delegation comprising Union minister and JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy, Union ministers Pralhad Joshi and Shobha Karandlaje, Karnataka Assembly Opposition leader R Ashoka, Legislative Council Opposition leader Chalavadi Narayanaswamy and senior BJP and JD(S) leaders submitted a formal complaint to chief electoral officer V Anbukumar.

They sought an immediate inquiry, fresh verification of all enumeration forms through compulsory door-to-door visits and legal action against officials and political functionaries found responsible for any violations.

The complaint centres on Karnataka’s Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, whose house-to-house enumeration phase began on June 30 and will continue until July 29.

“We write to express serious concern over the massive irregularities in the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) exercise of the electoral rolls in the state of Karnataka. The officials who are supposed to conduct the SIR are showing zero regard for the approved process, thereby undermining the very spirit of democracy,” the delegation said in its letter.

The leaders said Election Commission guidelines require Booth Level Officers, working under district election officers, to visit every household, personally verify the identity of family members and complete the enumeration process through direct field verification.

Instead, they alleged, forms were being filled at community halls, mosques and the residences of Booth Level Officers. They also claimed WhatsApp groups had been created to direct residents to these locations for the revision exercise.

According to the complaint, similar grievances had emerged from several parts of Karnataka. The delegation said videos circulating on social media and reports carried by mainstream media showed departures from the prescribed procedure.

“Such a practice is a breach of the established SIR guidelines and raises serious concerns regarding the neutrality and secular character of the electoral process. The SIR is conducted to strengthen the integrity of the electoral rolls, but the manner in which BLOs are conducting the exercise is defeating the very purpose of the revision,” the letter said.

The delegation argued that failing to conduct mandatory house-to-house verification could produce what it described as an “unsustainable and unreliable” electoral roll, adding, “No deviation is allowed from the procedures prescribed by the Election Commission of India.”

The NDA has, over recent days, also accused the Congress government of facilitating the inclusion of illegal immigrants through mass enrolment camps. It released videos that it said showed enumeration camps operating instead of house-to-house visits and alleged that government officials were being used to dilute the revision process.

Chief Electoral Officer Anbukumar last week directed election officials to ensure Booth Level Officers distribute enumeration forms through house to house visits in accordance with Election Commission guidelines.

Chief minister DK Shivakumar rejected the allegations on Monday and said the state government would not interfere in the revision exercise.

“The government will not interfere in the SIR process. The Opposition is worried because the government is creating awareness about the process on such a large scale. Around 4.5 crore people have obtained caste and income certificates. They have been given the facility to download these certificates online. The Opposition only wants poor people and minorities to face difficulties,” Shivakumar said.

Responding to the Opposition’s allegations regarding illegal immigrants, he said, “Tell us where the Bangladeshi migrants are. If they are there, why didn’t your government take action when it was in power? Let them criticise as much as they want. Criticism fades away, but good work remains.”

Shivakumar said the revision exercise was intended to ensure eligible citizens were able to vote and urged the Opposition to support the effort.

“We are ensuring that everyone gets the right to vote. The Opposition should appreciate the work we have done. I have also instructed our party workers to remain alert. The Opposition only speaks to criticise,” he said.