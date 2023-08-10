NDA MPs write to Speaker over Rahul Gandhi’s ‘inappropriate’ gesture

At least 20 MPs belonging to the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Wednesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, seeking “stringent” action against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for making “inappropriate gestures” after he allegedly blew a “flying kiss” towards the treasury benches during the ongoing Parliament session. Union minister Shobha Karandlaje (centre in green) with other BJP women MPs outside Parliament on Wednesday. (PTI)

The purported incident during Union minister Smriti Irani’s speech on the no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government led to outrage being expressed by women members of the ruling BJP and its allies, with the Union minister for women and child development alleging that the House never witnessed such an “indecent act”.

The Congress, however, said Gandhi never disrespects women and accused Irani of suffering from “Rahul phobia”.

In their letter to Birla, a copy of which HT has seen, the NDA MPs alleged that Gandhi, an MP from Kerala’s Wayanad, had not only insulted the women members but also “lowered the dignity” of the House. “I would like to draw your attention towards the incident in the House by Mr. Rahul Gandhi… the said member has behaved in an indecent manner and made inappropriate gestures towards Smriti Zubin Irani… while she was addressing the House. We demand stringent action against such behaviour by the Member which has not only insulted the dignity of the women members in the House, it has also brought disrepute and lowered the dignity of this august House,” the letter said.

Union ministers Shobha Karandlaje and Darshana Jardosh were among those who signed the letter. Irani also criticised the Congress leader’s purported act and called him a “misogynistic man”.

“The person who spoke before me... an indecent gesture was made... only a misogynistic man can give a flying kiss to Parliament which seats female Members of Parliament... such an indecent act has not been witnessed by the House ever before. The entire country has seen the culture of the (Gandhi) family,” she said, as she continued her speech after Gandhi’s purported act.

Speaking to reporters, Irani said: “When the House of the people, where laws are made to protect the dignity of women, stands witness to a man’s misogyny, my question is should he not be brought to task.”

Karandlaje, a Union minister, also slammed Gandhi’s “misbehaviour”. “We have filed a complaint with the speaker to take the CCTV footage and take action against the MP (Gandhi).”

The Congress was quick to hit out at Irani, saying she is suffering from “Rahul phobia”. “Irani is consumed by ‘Rahul phobia’ and she should try to get rid of it,” Congress MP Manickam Tagore said.

Congress general secretary K C Venugopal said throughout the Bharat Jodo Yatra, “those who joined it and watched it, all are giving it as a symbol of humankind and love and affection”.

“But those who are thinking something in their mind… That is their problem, not Rahul Gandhi’s problem,” he said. Jharkhand Congress MP Geeta Koda said: “We know our leader and he can never disrespect women.”