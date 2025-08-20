NDA Vice President candidate Radhakrishnan meets former PM Deve Gowda at Delhi residence

New Delhi: Maharashtra Governor and National Democratic Alliance (NDA) candidate for Vice Presidential post, CP Radhakrishnan met former Prime Minister and JDS leader HD Deve Gowda at his residence in the national capital on Wednesday. Maharashtra Governor and NDA's vice presidential candidate CP Radhakrishnan and former PM H D Devegowda during a meeting, in New Delhi. (@JoshiPralhad on X via PTI Photo) (@JoshiPralhad)

Former Prime Minister expressed his happiness for Radhakrishnan being selected as the NDA candidate for the VP post.

"Today, Maharashtra Governor and NDA candidate for Vice Presidential post, CP Radhakrishnan, met me; it is an honour for me. CP Radhakrishnan has a lot of experience. He has also served as the Governor of many states. He has been selected by PM Modi, and I am very happy that he has been selected as the NDA candidate for the Vice Presidential post," Deve Gowda told ANI.

Earlier on Wednesday, Radhakrishnan filed his nomination papers for the Vice Presidential elections in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Union Ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, Nitin Gadkari, JP Nadda, Kiren Rijiju and Arjun Ram Meghwal were also present at the occasion.

Prime Minister Modi on Wednesday expressed confidence that Radhakrishnan will be an "outstanding" Vice President.

"The NDA family is confident that he will be an outstanding VP and will enrich our journey towards national progress," PM Modi wrote on 'X'.

Radhakrishnan filed his nomination in the presence of about 20 proposers and 20 supporters.

Earlier today, he paid floral tribute to the statue of Mahatma Gandhi in the Parliament premises.

He also paid tribute to the statues of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, Mahatma Jyotirao Phule, Rani Lakshmibai, BR Ambedkar and Bhagwan Birsa Munda at the Parliament.

CP Radhakrishnan was accompanied by Union Ministers Pralhad Joshi, Kiren Rijiju, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Dharmendra Pradhan, Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu, L Murugan and BJP leader Vinod Tawade.

Earlier on Tuesday, Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge announced Sudershan Reddy as the INDIA bloc's candidate for the VP elections.

Kharge, in an X post, said, "This Vice Presidential contest is an ideological battle. All Opposition parties have nominated Shri B. Sudershan Reddy garu as their joint candidate for the position of the Vice President of India."

Rahul Gandhi also said that the Opposition is united in this "ideological battle".

"I warmly congratulate B Sudershan Reddy Garu on being nominated as the joint opposition candidate for the Vice President of India. A distinguished jurist and champion of justice, he represents the spirit of our Constitution - safeguarding people's rights, equality and our Democracy. We stand united in this ideological battle and wish him all the very best," Gandhi posted on X.

Kharge said Reddy would file his nomination on August 21.

The Vice-Presidential election is scheduled for September 9, with counting on the same day. (ANI)