Nearly 1,000 new recruits to undergo special commando training: Manipur CM

IMPHAL: Nearly half of the 2,000-odd police recruits who completed their initial training in Assam this week will be put through a special commando training, Manipur chief minister N Biren Singh said on Thursday. Singh said the two new battalions will be headquartered at Nungba and Saivom

Singh said 800 to 1,000 recruits among those who graduated from the Lachit Borphukan Police Academy in Assam’s Golaghat after a 44-week-long course on Monday would be stationed at temporary barracks where they would undergo special commando training.

In all, 1,946 personnel recruited for the 10th and 11th Indian Reserve Battalions, which were raised to guard the state’s highways, passed out of the police academy in Assam.

Singh, who inspected the Manipur Police Firing Range at Wairi Pangei, Imphal and the construction of temporary barracks, said the barracks were being built in view of the present situation.

The two new battalions will be headquartered at Nungba and Saivom and work to construct their battalion headquarters has also started, he added.

“We need to boost the morale of the police,” he said, adding that the government was in the process of procuring equipment including helmets required by police personnel to control incidents of mob violence.

The chief minister also appealed to the families of the recruits against trying to pull strings to get them transferred. “We should allow the young and fresh recruits to serve their state and the nation according to the transfer posting policy of the government,” he added.

Speaking after the newly trained police personnel passed out of the police academy in Assam, Singh on December 23 announced that recruits from the Meitei, Kuki and other communities will be posted together in the strife-torn state. “The division among the communities has happened because of the present situation. It wasn’t there earlier. The new recruits stayed and trained together in Assam. They must continue doing that back in Manipur to make a fresh start at bringing peace to the state,” said the chief minister.