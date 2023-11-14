Nearly 5,000 including 39 Myanmar army personnel cross border amid tensions

Thirty-nine Myanmar army personnel were among the nearly 5,000 citizens of the neighbouring country who entered India since Sunday night following gunfight between rebel outfits and the military and subsequent bombing at two villages across the border close to the Indian side. Among the people who entered India, 21 had sustained injuries. (Representative file image)

According to Mizoram Police officials, cadres from rebel outfits like Peoples Defence Force, Chinland Defence Force and Chin National Army attacked Myanmar army posts at Rihkhawdar and Khawmawi, villages close to Zokhawthar in Champhai district of Mizoram on Sunday night.

This resulted in retaliatory gunfire that continued throughout the night which led to residents fleeing to the Indian side by crossing the Tiau river that demarcates the border between both countries.

Reports say the rebel outfits have taken charge of the military posts, forcing the army personnel to flee.

On Monday morning, Myanmar army bombed the border areas, which forced remaining residents of the two villages, around 5,000 of them, to enter India via Zokhawthar seeking safety and shelter.

“Along with the 5,000 Myanmar nationals, 39 army personnel from the neighbouring country also entered India on Monday evening and surrendered before the Mizoram police at Zokhawthar,” said Lalbiakthanga Khiangte, inspector general of police (headquarters) of Mizoram Police.

He added that as per directions of the union home ministry, they were handed over to Assam Rifles personnel posted at the border.

There are reports that all 39 Myanmar army personnel were flown back to the neighbouring country by an Indian Air Force (IAF) plane on Tuesday.

However, Mizoram Police officials were not able to confirm this development, and Assam Rifles didn’t respond to calls.

“Among the 5,000 people who entered India, 21 had sustained injuries. Eight of them who were seriously injured were shifted to Aizawl for treatment while the rest are admitted at the district hospital in Champhai,” said Lalbiakthanga.

He added that one elderly person, a Myanmar national who had entered India last year and was residing in Zokhawthar, was injured by a stray bullet from the Myanmar side. He later died at a Champhai hospital on Monday.

“There’s no more fighting on the Myanmar side since Monday and the situation is calm now. But we have alerted all villages close to the border on the Indian side to be careful as fresh bombings or more gunfights could take place,” said Lalbiakthanga.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Utpal Parashar Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times. ...view detail