Nearly 60% of India’s coronavirus cases come from 3 states: Covid-19 state tally

india

Updated: Jun 15, 2020 11:12 IST

With 332,424 coronavirus cases, India’s is the fourth worst-hit country in the world. While 169,797 people have recovered from the deadly contagion across the country, India’s death toll stands at 9,520.

Maharashtra leads the national Covid-19 tally with over one lakh cases followed by Tamil Nadu which has reported over 44,000 cases, Delhi (over 41,000 cases till date), Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh.

Together, the top three states account for nearly 60 percent of the country’s Covid-19 cases.

Here’s taking a look at the statewise breakup of Covid-19 numbers.

Top states

Maharashtra

Covid-19 tally here jumped to 107,958 on Monday. As many as 3,950 people have died of coronavirus in Maharashtra while 50,978 have recovered.

Tamil Nadu

Covid-19 cases have jumped to 44,661 in the southern state. Four hundred and thirty-five people have died of Covid-19 in the state, over 24,547 people have recovered.

Delhi

In the national capital, the Covid-19 tally rose to 41,182 on Monday, 15,823 patients have recovered here while 1,327 have died due to Covid-19.

Gujarat

PM Modi’s home state saw the Covid-19 rise to 23,544 on Monday. The state has seen 16,325 people recover from coronavirus while 1,477 people have died.

Uttar Pradesh

The state has reported 13,615 cases of coronavirus so far. As many as 8,268 people have recovered in the state while the death toll stands at 399.

States with rising numbers

Madhya Pradesh saw its Covid-19 tally jump to 10,802 on Monday while in Rajasthan Covid-19 cases have increased to 12,694.

In West Bengal, Covid-19 cases have zoomed beyond the 11,000-mark. Covid-19 cases in Bihar stand at 6,470 while Andhra Pradesh has reported 6,163 Covid-19 cases till date. Karnataka has reported 7,000 coronavirus cases till date.

Telangana has 4.974 coronavirus cases while in Jammu and Kashmir the tally has crossed the 5,000-mark. Haryana have sen more than 7,200 Covid-19 cases. In Odisha, cases near 4,000 while Assam has reported 4,049 cases tioll date. Punjab’s Covid-19 tally has crossed the 3,000-mark.

States with less than 3,000 cases

States and Union territories where coronavirus cases are less than 3,000, but more than 500, include Uttarakhand, Ladakh, Kerala, Jharkhand, Tripura, Goa and Himachal Pradesh.

Manipur, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Puducherry, Mizoram have reported under 500 Covid-19 cases or less. Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, Andaman and Nicobar Islands and Dadra Nagar Haveli have less than 100 Covid-19 cases.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.