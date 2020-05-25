e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 25, 2020-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / Nearly half of Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 cases in Indore, toll at 116

Nearly half of Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 cases in Indore, toll at 116

With three deaths in Bhopal, the toll in the state capital has risen to 45, the state Health bulletin said.

india Updated: May 25, 2020 08:50 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
An elderly woman being discharged after fully recobering from Covid-19, at Indore’s Aurobindo Hospital last week.
An elderly woman being discharged after fully recobering from Covid-19, at Indore’s Aurobindo Hospital last week.(PTI Photo)
         

Madhya Pradesh’s Covid-19 hotspot Indore saw another 56 cases of the coronavirus disease on Sunday, taking the overall tally in the district to 3,064.

As many as 116 people have died of the disease in Indore.

According to the Union health ministry, the total number of cases in Madhya Pradesh is 6,371. While 3,267 people have been cured, 281 deaths have been reported so far.

Bhopal now has 1,241 Covid-19 patients, Ujjain 553, Khandwa 222, Burhanpur 271, Jabalpur 209, Khargone 117, Dhar 111, Gwalior 98, Neemuch 88 Mandsaur 87, Dewas 80, Morena 71 and Sagar 68.

With three deaths in Bhopal, the toll in the state capital has risen to 45, the state Health bulletin said.

Eid-ul-Fitr is muted in Madhya Pradesh this year as traditional public prayers and the celebratory hugs have been banned due to the coronavirus pandemic and the national lockdown.

Shahar Qazi, Bhopal, Mushtaq Ali Nadvi has appealed to Muslims to offer the Eid namaaz at their homes.

“I have also urged people to avoid shaking hands and to also avoid the traditional embrace for the safety of themselves and others,” Nadvi said.

Shopping for the biggest festival of Muslims has remained restricted in capital Bhopal as its Old City area falls under red zone and very few shops have been allowed to open.

Police personnel have been deployed in various parts of Madhya Pradesh, a senior police officer said, adding that Muslim leaders have appealed to people to stay indoors on Monday.

Indore collector Manish Singh said that no relaxations were given to people for celebrating Eid by coming out in the open.

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In