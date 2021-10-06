Need guidelines on putting banners: Madras HC to Tamil Nadu govt

Expressing concerns over the practice of erecting banners and cut-outs of politicians, the Madras high court on Tuesday directed the Tamil Nadu government to draw up guidelines to be issued and indicate measures to stop the practice as it cause difficulties to the common man.

The first bench comprising Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee and P D Audikesavalu was hearing a Public Interest Litigation filed by a Villupuram-based advocate E R Manoharan. The matter pertains to footpaths and pathways along highways and also parts of carriageways in arterial roads and highways being blocked with posters, festoons, buntings and cut-outs of political leaders being put up for minor functions, and the plea sought directions to initiate action against politicians who do so. It brought up death in the Villupuram district earlier in August of a 13-year-old boy due to electrocution while helping the ruling party cadre of the DMK to tie flags on poles.

The court directed the state to file counter-affidavits within the next six weeks for when the matter is posted to next. “A comprehensive set of guidelines need to be issued, and the State should indicate the appropriate measures necessary to discourage and completely stop this practice which impedes pedestrian and vehicular movement,” the court said in its orders. “It would be best if the State could suggest some disincentive or penalty if such temporary constructions are put up at any public space.”

“It is especially dangerous when temporary constructions are put up at intersections in the form of welcome arches or gates to invite political leaders,” the court said. Tamil Nadu Advocate-General R Shunmugasundaram submitted to the court that the chief minister M K Stalin had instructed the party cadre against putting up banners, flex boards and cut-outs. “Though learned Advocate-General submits that the present government has prohibited such practice for the political party which is in power, the temporary constructions are seen to come up all over the place and remain long after the event is over,” the court observed.

Several activists have rallied against erecting illegal poles and banners, which is a widespread culture across the state by all political parties.

In Villupuram earlier this year, the deceased boy, Dinesh of class 9 was helping party workers decorate a road to welcome higher education minister K Ponmudy for a marriage function in Villupuram. The minister has announced a compensation of ₹1.5 lakhs to the boy’s family. This led to a political furore in the state with the AIADMK and BJP asking Stalin to take action against those responsible. Two years ago, a 23-year-old woman Subashshree died after an AIADMK banner fell on her in Chennai, which triggered a massive outrage.