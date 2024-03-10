Need to oust Mamata Banerjee-led TMC from power in West Bengal: PM Modi

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday accused the Trinamool Congress (TMC)-led government in West Bengal of looting the people at every step and said that the road to oust the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC will open up with the 2024 Lok Sabha election. Prime Minister Narendra Modi (File Photo)

“The road to oust the corrupt, anti-poor, anti-women and anti-dalit TMC-government will open up with the coming Lok Sabha election. The lotus should bloom in every Lok Sabha seat and booth in north Bengal,” Modi said.

Modi was addressing a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) rally at Siliguri in north Bengal. This is his third visit to the state since March 1. During his earlier visits, he addressed three BJP rallies at Arambagh, Krishnanagar and Barasat. This is however his first rally in north Bengal.

Addressing the Gorkhas of the upper reaches of the state, Modi said that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led government at the centre was sensitive to the issues of Gorkhas in north Bengal and was close to finding a solution.

“The BJP has always been sensitive to the problems and challenges of the Gorkhas. The BJP continuously striving to address your concerns. We are close to finding a solution now,” he added.

The PM continued with his attacks over the Sandeshkhali issue, where allegations of sexual assault and land grabbing have surfaced against local TMC leaders.

“The entire country is now discussing what the TMC leaders did to the poor, Dalit and Adivasi sisters in Sandeshkhali. The TMC’s extortionists have been engaged in looting the earnings of the poor and atrocities on women,” Modi said.

Earlier in the day, Modi addressed a program of ‘Viksit Bharat, Viksit West Bengal’ in Siliguri from where he inaugurated and dedicated to the nation multiple rail and road projects worth more than Rs.4,500 crore in the state.

Branding the Banerjee-led party as corrupt, anti-poor, anti-women and anti-dalit, Modi accused the TMC of depriving millions of people by not implementing central schemes and siphoning off central funds.

“The TMC government is looting you at every step. Modi sends funds for paying wages under the MGNREGS. The TMC government made 2.5 lakh (250,000) fake job cards. The money, which Modi sends for you, is given to some select extortionists by the TMC,” he said.

The TMC hit back saying that the PM was repeating his old and fake promises to the people and that the net result of his visits would be zero.

“This is his fourth rally in the last nine days. He is repeating old and false statements. He had come earlier too. He has started coming again. His visits didn’t yield any results earlier. They won’t bring any result in future too,” Bengal minister Chandrima Bhattacharya said in a video message shared by the TMC.

Stepping up his attack against the INDIA alliance, Modi said that the TMC, Congress and Left were in favour of dynasty politics and blocking opportunities for the poor.

“Modi government is introducing opportunities for poor people. But those who believe in familism don’t like it. They came to politics just to grab power. They conspire to keep their family members at the helm of power. The INDIA alliance does the same thing, TMC thinks about the nephew and the Congress favours the son and daughter of the shahi party. The Left maintains a balance between these two,” he added.

Former Calcutta high court judge Abhijit Gangopadhyay, who recently resigned to join the BJP also shared the dais with the Prime Minister. The two were seen shaking hands.

“We have read in the media that the corrupt TMC has started to crumble from within. We need to take a vow that not a single vote should go to the TMC so that they can be shown the exit in the 2026 assembly election. The endeavour should start from the coming Lok Sabha poll,” Gangopadhyay said while addressing the rally.

The TMC countered saying that the party has been speaking out against Gangopadhyay for his politically motivated orders during his tenure in the judiciary.

“Whatever he is saying now substantiates our statements. He has been in touch with the BJP for long. People are now certain that his judgements were influenced,” TMC leader Kunal Ghosh told media.