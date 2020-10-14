e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 14, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / India News / ‘Need to provide wild animals food as per diet chart’: Assam minister on row over beef in zoos

‘Need to provide wild animals food as per diet chart’: Assam minister on row over beef in zoos

BJP leader from Assam Satya Ranjan Borah had held a demonstration outside the Assam state zoo demanding that the practise of feeding animals inside the zoo be stopped.

india Updated: Oct 14, 2020, 10:27 IST
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shankhyaneel Sarkar
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
A lioness with her 3-month-old cub (Simba) inside its enclosure At the Assam State Zoo-and-Botanical Garden, in Guwahati.
A lioness with her 3-month-old cub (Simba) inside its enclosure At the Assam State Zoo-and-Botanical Garden, in Guwahati. (ANI)
         

Assam minister for forest and environment Parimal Suklabaidya on Wednesday requested those protesting against feeding beef to wild animals living inside the zoo to not create an uproar over the issue.

Speaking to ANI, Suklabaidya said, “They can’t survive on mutton or pork alone. They could’ve been given buffalo meat instead of beef but we don’t have many buffaloes in Assam. We float tenders to get beef, buffalo meat, mutton, pork.”

The minister said that he understood the need for increasing the cattle population, but highlighted that the wildlife population also needs to be healthy. “Their demand is fair up to an extent, that our cattle population should increase. But if we’ve to keep our wildlife alive and healthy, we’ll have to provide them food as per their diet chart,” said Suklabaidya.

BJP leader from Assam Satya Ranjan Borah had held a demonstration outside the Assam state zoo demanding that the practise of feeding animals inside the zoo be stopped. According to PTI, they had also stopped a van carrying beef from entering the zoo during their demonstration on Monday.

He also warned the zoo authorities and the government of Assam that if they do not comply with the demand they have to “face consequences”.

Suklabaidya asked people to not create an uproar over the issue. He said, “Have spoken with a few scientists on the possibility and consequences of providing the animals, meat other than beef. There is no use of creating an uproar over the issue.”

tags
top news
India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
India scoffs at China’s new excuse for Ladakh stand-off, cites 3 reasons
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
US resets ties with Bangladesh, to seek India’s view on neighbourhood
India has one of the lowest Covid-19 cases and deaths per million: Health ministry
India has one of the lowest Covid-19 cases and deaths per million: Health ministry
People will continue struggling for resolution of Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti
People will continue struggling for resolution of Kashmir: Mehbooba Mufti
Covid-19: ICMR studying reinfections; identifies 3 cases
Covid-19: ICMR studying reinfections; identifies 3 cases
‘Possibility of sabotage can’t be ruled out’: Maharashtra minister on power outage
‘Possibility of sabotage can’t be ruled out’: Maharashtra minister on power outage
9 killed, 4 injured in Hyderabad old city wall collapse as rains wreak havoc
9 killed, 4 injured in Hyderabad old city wall collapse as rains wreak havoc
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
Ladakh: China provokes day after LAC meet as India exposes Pak joint ‘mission’
trending topics
Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid 19 TallyMumbai power failure latest updatesBigg Boss 14Mumbai grid failure Live UpdatesHathras caseAmitabh Bachchan

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In