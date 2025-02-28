Neelam Shinde matter: Devendra Fadnavis thanks US Consulate for providing visa to family

The family of Neelam Shinde, an Indian student grievously injured in the United States, has received a visa to visit the country to tend to the comatose woman. Maharashtra chief minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday thanked the American consulate for the gesture. A photo of Neelam Shinde, an Indian student from Maharashtra's Satara who is battling for life following a road accident in California, US. (PTI)

"In such a situation, it's our responsibility to come out and help. I thank the American Consulate and the Consul General for understanding the situation and issuing visas to Neelam's family so that they can travel there to take care of Neelam," he said.

Neelam Shinde, who met with an accident in the US, is currently in a coma in a hospital. Her family had asked the Ministry of External Affairs to intervene and get them a visa to visit the country.

The Ministry of External Affairs assured that it had taken up the matter.

In conversation with ANI, Tanaji Shinde, Neelam's father, said, “Yes, we have got the visa. We'll leave tomorrow as we've got the tickets. Her roommate told us on the 16th, the accident happened on the 14th. Right now, the Maharashtra and Central governments have given us the visa. Neelam used to talk to us, asking how everything was at home. We are feeling good, but we are waiting for her to come out of the coma. We got the visa in an emergency. We thank everyone in the government for their support.”

Sanjay Kadam, Neelam Shinde's uncle, said the family had received a call from her roommate.

"Her roommate had called us, and that is how we got to know. The hospital and university had written a letter to us. Since the 17th, we have been in follow-up," he said.

The family members thanked the State and Central government for their swift and speedy action. They further added that the media played a constructive role by highlighting their plight.

Also read: Pune bus rape: Police's big 'suicide' claim after ligature mark found on accused's neck

Fadnavis on Pune bus rape

Fadnavis also reacted to the arrest of the Pune bus rape accused.

"The accused has been arrested, and he will be investigated. The true story will come before everyone. The Police Commissioner has presented some facts; other facts will come out soon. Forensic investigation results are before us and the details will be out soon," he said.

With inputs from ANI