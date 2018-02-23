NEET 2018: SC dismisses students’ petition for relaxing age limit

The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by a group of students seeking its direction to appear in National Eligibility and Entrance Test (NEET) 2018 examination.

The medical aspirants had challenged the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) decision to fix the upper age limit as 25, for general category students appearing in NEET 2018.

The CBSE that conducts the NEET issued the admission notification on February 9. The eligibility criteria of NEET 2018 was slightly modified from the NEET 2017 eligibility criteria.

The lower age limit for NEET 2018 is 17 years. Candidates must have completed or complete the age of 17 years on or before 31 December 2018. This means candidates born on or before January 1, 2002.

The upper age limit has been implemented at 25 years for the general category with a relaxation of 5 years for candidates belonging to SC/ST/OBC category and persons entitled under Rights of Persons under Disabilities Act. That is, candidates who are 25 years or less as on May 6, 2018, are eligible to apply for NEET 2018.