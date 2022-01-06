NEET is unnecessary and creates unequal platform: Tamil Nadu governor in maiden assembly speech

Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi on Wednesday in his maiden address in the state assembly articulated that the state’s view is that entrance exams like National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) create an unequal platform against rural students and it is unnecessary. This comes even as he is facing criticism for not sending the Bill to ban NEET in Tamil Nadu to President Ram Nath Kovind.

“Entrance exams create an unequal platform by being inherently discriminatory against rural students. Hence, this Government is of the firm view that entrance exams like NEET are unnecessary for student admissions to professional courses and will continue to reiterate this position,” Ravi said.

DMK’s parliamentary leader T R Baalu in Delhi told reporters on Wednesday that Ravi has to resign for not sending the Bill to the President. “He has no other alternative but to send it. How long will he hold on to it?” Baalu said. “When the Governor is not following the procedure, he has to resign and go.” DMK’s ally Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) walked out of the assembly blaming the governor for “sitting on” the bill. K S Alagiri, president of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee, which is also part of the ruling coalition, pointed out that Tamil Nadu MPs have tried to meet Union home minister Amit Shah thrice on the matter. “But he has refused to meet them. His action is condemnable.”

The Undergraduate Medical Degree Courses Bill, 2021 was passed by the DMK-led state government in the state assembly with the support of all parties except the BJP in September. The bill seeks to restore Tamil Nadu’s process of medical admissions by considering only class 12 marks, retracting a similar way before the Supreme Court made NEET compulsory in 2017. But according to an RTI response from the governor’s office in December, the bill is under consideration, though it has been three months. The AIADMK in 2017 passed a similar bill seeking exemption from NEET but it was rejected by the president. DMK’s poll promise has been to abolish NEET. It has been a burning issue in the state since more than a dozen medical aspirants, mostly from poor and rural backgrounds, have died by suicide after the competitive exam became compulsory.

Ravi took over as governor on September 18 after the then Governor Banwarilal Purohit was transferred to Punjab.

On Wednesday, Ravi began his 45-minute address by praising chief minister M K Stalin for “galvanising” the entire government machinery after he took office in May and praised the state government’s efforts to immediately contain the second wave of Covid-19 and increase vaccine coverage. “In just seven months, due to the concerted efforts of this Government, the vaccination coverage has been increased to 86.% for the second dose, with a total of 8.55 crore doses being administered,” the governor said. By this time members of the principal Opposition, the AIADMK, were on their feet, with the leader of opposition Edappadi Palaniswami criticising the DMK regime and the party staging a walkout.

The governor asserted the state’s stand on sharing of river water with neighbouring states by opposing Karnataka’s Mekedatu reservoir project on the Cauvery river and declaring its intention to take necessary steps to restore the full reservoir level (FRL) of 152 ft in Mullaperiyar Dam located in Kerala. “While extending constructive co-operation to neighbouring states, Tamil Nadu will continue to fight for its rightful share of river waters,” he said.

Ravi outlined that Tamil Nadu will continue to implement a dual language policy of using Tamil and English amidst the state’s protest against a National Education Policy (NEP). He also said that this government urges the GST Council and the Union finance ministry to continue the GST compensation till at least June 2024, since the state’s finances are yet to recover from the hit of the Covid pandemic. And as Tamil Nadu has sought ₹6,230 crores, he urged the Union government to release funds from the National Disaster Response Fund (NDRF) soon after heavy floods caused damage in November 2021.

The governor also announced that the Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR & CE) department will establish a publication division to bring out books that speak of the rich history and architecture of temples in Tamil Nadu. In addition, they will also launch a drive to preserve rare palm leaf manuscripts available in temples and mutts.

Following the governor’s speech, the Assembly Speaker M Appavu informed that the first session of the assembly this year will go on until January 7.