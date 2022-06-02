Home / India News / NEET (Postgraduate) topper says did not expect to do so well
india news

NEET (Postgraduate) topper says did not expect to do so well

Shagun Batra, an alumna of Delhi Public School RK Puram (New Delhi), said she was the school topper in her class 12 board exams as well
Shagun Batra (Sourced)
Shagun Batra (Sourced)
Updated on Jun 02, 2022 02:40 PM IST
Copy Link
BySoumya Pillai

New Delhi: Shagun Batra, 23, from Delhi’s Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), has always topped her class since her school days. But she was not expecting to ace the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET (postgraduate) this year that too with such flying colours as the topper.

An alumna of Delhi Public School RK Puram (New Delhi), Batra said she was the school topper in her Class 12 board exams as well. She was admitted to MAMC in 2016 and has since been the gold medallist from her MBBS batch throughout.

“This was my first attempt at any PG [postgraduate] entrance exam and it has been a tough but fruitful journey. My parents are over the moon. I think they are more thrilled,” said Batra.

Batra, whose mother is a housewife and her father works in the information technology sector, said she is the first doctor in her family and that makes the achievement even sweeter for them. “I plan to take up MD in medicine and then super specialise. I have not decided on that yet,” said Batra, whose brother passed away three years back while she was pursuing her MBBS.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences declared NEET (Postgraduate) 2022 results on Wednesday. The exam was held on May 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Soumya Pillai

    Soumya Pillai covers environment and traffic in Delhi. A journalist for three years, she has grown up in and with Delhi, which is often reflected in the stories she does about life in the city. She also enjoys writing on social innovations.

Close Story

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

Trending Topics to Follow
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 02, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out