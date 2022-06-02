NEET (Postgraduate) topper says did not expect to do so well

New Delhi: Shagun Batra, 23, from Delhi’s Maulana Azad Medical College (MAMC), has always topped her class since her school days. But she was not expecting to ace the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test or NEET (postgraduate) this year that too with such flying colours as the topper.

An alumna of Delhi Public School RK Puram (New Delhi), Batra said she was the school topper in her Class 12 board exams as well. She was admitted to MAMC in 2016 and has since been the gold medallist from her MBBS batch throughout.

“This was my first attempt at any PG [postgraduate] entrance exam and it has been a tough but fruitful journey. My parents are over the moon. I think they are more thrilled,” said Batra.

Batra, whose mother is a housewife and her father works in the information technology sector, said she is the first doctor in her family and that makes the achievement even sweeter for them. “I plan to take up MD in medicine and then super specialise. I have not decided on that yet,” said Batra, whose brother passed away three years back while she was pursuing her MBBS.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences declared NEET (Postgraduate) 2022 results on Wednesday. The exam was held on May 21.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON