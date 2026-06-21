NEET UG re-exam held amid tight security; lakhs retake test after paper leak row

Lakhs of medical aspirants took a second shot at the NEET (UG) examination on Sunday after the original May 3 test was cancelled due to paper leaks, an issue that became a hot potato for the government and also triggered a popular protest movement. NEET-UG candidates gather at Bapu Pariksha Bhawan after appearing for the Re-NEET UG 2026 exam, in Patna, Bihar, Sunday, June 21. (PTI)

The examination was conducted across 5,440 centres in 551 cities in India and 14 centres abroad, with over 1.38 lakh CCTV cameras monitoring 95,000 examination rooms, officials said.

To further secure the examination against electronic malpractice, 51,311 jammers were also deployed.

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Earlier, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan reviewed arrangements for the re-examination at the NTA headquarters in Delhi's Okhla.

"NTA apprises the Minister of the logistical and technical arrangements put in place for the efficient and transparent conduct of the examination," the Ministry of Education had said.

The examination, conducted in English and 12 Indian languages, was scheduled from 2.00 PM to 5.15 PM. Candidates with disabilities (PwD/PwBD) eligible for compensatory time were allowed to write the examination till 6.20 pm.

In Madhya Pradesh, a candidate told PTI Videos after appearing for the re-examination, that "the paper was good and the arrangements this time were much better, particularly the identity-checking system."

"While it felt unusual to have to take the exam again, there was also a sense of confidence and hope as the re-test offered another chance of selection," the aspirant added.

Another candidate said, "The paper was very lengthy and tougher than expected. My previous attempt was okay, but this time it did not go as well."

An aspirant, while leaving the examination centre in Bengaluru, said that only Physics was difficult, while the other sections were easy.

"We got more time to read and solve problems, so it helped me improve," the candidate added.

Before the start of the paper, some aspirants and their families flagged commuting difficulties in reaching the examination centres. However, authorities in various cities made efforts to minimise their challenges.

In Bhopal, two students were denied entry to the centre after arriving late. Amir Qadri, uncle of one of the aspirants, said, “I have come here with my nephew for his examination. While on our way to the examination centre, we met with an accident and got a bit late, since my nephew received first aid. Now that we have reached here, we are being denied entry. The authorities are saying the exam has already begun and that it won't be possible to permit us entry.”

Heavy rains lashed Kolkata and its adjoining areas, triggering severe waterlogging in several parts of the city and disrupting traffic movement.

The showers brought respite from humid conditions but caused difficulties for commuters, including NEET aspirants travelling to examination centres for the re-test.

But, in the same city, an injured candidate was allowed a separate room at the examination centre, along with medical support and a standby ambulance.

The candidate, Shrishti Dubey, suffered severe injuries in a road accident on June 14 and sought assistance from the authorities to make special arrangements.

Pradhan also spoke to the aspirant's parents, who conveyed their gratitude for the assistance provided by the NTA and the authorities.

In Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) Undertaking arranged special bus services for students appearing in the re-examination amid the ongoing strike by its employees.

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, nearly 180 bus trips were planned during the day, with 60 buses deployed on 24 routes to facilitate travel to 63 examination centres across the city.

PM Narendra Modi delayed his travel to his residence after arriving at Delhi's IGI airport from Kolkata, to ensure NEET re-exam candidates did not face inconvenience due to traffic restrictions.

Sources said after arriving at the IGI airport around 1 PM, Modi chose to wait at the airport instead of immediately leaving for his residence at Lok Kalyan Marg.

Administration in Gujarat deployed drones and additional personnel at its 211 centres, where nearly 79,400 aspirants appeared for the re-examination.

In some states, including the national capital, free drinking water and refreshments were also arranged for parents and guardians waiting outside examination centres, officials said.

A candidate, Kishan, before entering the examination centre in Delhi, said security arrangements were tighter this time than during the earlier test.

Another NEET-UG candidate, Sonia, also noted that security was tighter this time.

"If such security arrangements had been in place the last time, the chances of a paper leak would have been lower, and students would not have had to face so much trouble," she said before taking the retest.

According to a media report, a NEET aspirant wearing a burqa and a dupatta alleged that she was denied entry to an examination centre in Rajasthan's Ajmer. The candidate, Kulsum Bano, claimed she had appeared for the earlier exam wearing the same attire.

"I have come from Beawar to take the NEET exam. When I took the exam on May 3, I was in the same attire. Initially, they said I would have to remove the dupatta to enter; then they insisted I had to remove the burqa as well," she said before the exam started.

"If the NTA has permitted us, these people cannot stop us... If I am to take the exam and they don't allow me in this attire, then I simply won't take it," she had said.

The NTA later clarified that the aspirant was allowed entry to the centre.

In Ahmedabad, a brief commotion was reported outside an exam centre after some parents objected to students being asked to remove 'kanthi' (Hindu sacred threads) during frisking, while girls wearing hijab were allowed inside, police said.

The issue was later resolved after police explained the NTA dress code guidelines to the parents and members of the groups gathered outside the centre.