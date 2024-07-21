NEET-UG centre-wise results: 9 interesting points

The National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday released the city and centre-wise results for the NEET-UG 2024 exams, which revealed some interesting patterns. Some exam centres are found to have a higher-than-usual concentration of medical aspirants who performed well in the exam. NEET aspirants outside the Supreme Court. (File photo by Sanchit Khanna/ Hindustan Times)

Here are some interesting points about the data.

Over 240 candidates at a centre at the School of Engineering, RK University, in Gujarat's Rajkot have scored above 600 marks with 12 of them above getting 700 out of 720 marks. In Rajasthan’s Sikar, Mangal Chand Didwaniya Vidya Mandir centre, four students scored more than 700 marks, 45 scored above 650 marks, and 115 students scored above 600 marks. In Sikar's Aravali Public School, 90 students scored over 600 marks. Around 83 students in another centre in Sikar scored about 600 marks. 27,000 aspirants took the exam in the Rajasthan city; 4,200 have scored above 600 and over 2,000 have shared above 450. In total, 30,204 students scored 650 marks and above. Those ranked up to 30000 will get a chance to secure seats in government medical colleges. Of this set, examinees from Sikar alone will have a chance to claim 2,037 seats. In Haryana, 45 students who took the exam at Rohtak's Model School centre, scored over 600 marks. In Lucknow's SDSN Mahavidyalaya centre, more than 45 scored above 600. Also, no NEET-UG candidate has scored above 682 in the revised results for the Hardayal Public School centre in Haryana's Jhajjar which was under the scanner after six aspirants who took the medical entrance exam there on May 5 got 720 out of 720. In Bihar's Patna, at AN College center, 29 students scored above 650 while at Holy Mission Secondary School, 21 were 650 scores and two secured 700 marks.

The CBI has arrested over a dozen people in connection with the NEET paper leak in Bihar and Jharkhand. Those arrested include a civil engineer and MBBS students. The Centre has argued against cancelling the entire exam, claiming the paper leak was localised.

Following the Supreme Court's order, the NTA released data of over 32 lakh candidates from 4,750 centres.

With inputs from PTI