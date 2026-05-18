NEET-UG paper leak: Coaching institute director detained in Maharashtra’s Latur

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has detained Shivraj Motegaonkar, the director of a coaching institute in Maharashtra’s Latur, for questioning as part of its probe into the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET)-UG 2026 question paper leak.

A demonstration against the paper leak in New Delhi. (HT PHOTO/Representative)

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Motegaonkar, who runs Renukai Chemistry Classes (RCC), was brought to the CBI office in Pune for interrogation as the agency widened its investigation.

Several questions from RCC’s mock tests were allegedly identical to those in the NEET-UG 2026 examination conducted on May 3. People aware of the matter said the CBI seized mobile phones, laptops, iPads, and other electronic devices during searches at the coaching institute and related premises in Latur.

The agency arrested retired chemistry professor PV Kulkarni, who was allegedly linked to the NEET paper-setting process. Investigators suspect the leak racket may have involved a network of education consultants and coaching centres. and middlemen operating across states.

Investigators said a parent lodged a complaint claiming that dozens of questions from a mock test conducted by a private coaching institute in Latur matched those in the final NEET examination paper. The complaint led to a probe by local police, which was later taken over by the CBI.

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{{^usCountry}} Investigators were examining financial transactions, digital communication records, and the possible role of coaching institutes in circulating leaked questions ahead of the examination. The CBI has been questioning suspects and collecting evidence from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and other states linked to the case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Investigators were examining financial transactions, digital communication records, and the possible role of coaching institutes in circulating leaked questions ahead of the examination. The CBI has been questioning suspects and collecting evidence from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, and other states linked to the case. {{/usCountry}}

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