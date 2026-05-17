‘Entire NTA panel under scanner’: CBI widens NEET leak probe after 2nd insider arrest

The National Testing Agency’s (NTA) paper-setting panel has come under the microscope after the arrest of a second insider in the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak case. The NEET UG exam will be held again on June 21. (Representative image)

The “entire committee that set the paper and other senior officers of NTA are under the scanner” and more arrests may follow in the coming days, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) official told HT.

2nd ‘Kingpin’ of the NEET paper leak case Manisha Gurunath Mandhare, a Pune-based botany teacher, was arrested on Saturday for allegedly leaking questions from the medical entrance examination weeks before the test was held.

She was appointed by the NTA as an expert and served on the paper-setting committee. This gave her complete access to the confidential Botany and Zoology sections of the paper, investigators said.

Her arrest came a day after the agency arrested retired chemistry lecturer PV Kulkarni, whom investigators have described as a “kingpin” in the leak.

‘First time leak was at NTA’ “This is the first time in paper leak probes we have found the source of leak at NTA,” a second officer told HT. “Once the paper was leaked and its PDFs were out on messaging groups, there could have been hundreds of beneficiaries. We will trace all of them but first we are working on the source of the leak and their associates.”

According to the CBI, Mandhare held special coaching classes for selected students at her Pune home during April. There, she allegedly dictated Botany and Zoology questions that later appeared in the NEET-UG 2026 exam held on May 3.

Investigators said students were brought to her through co-accused Manisha Waghmare, a Pune-based beauty parlour owner who was arrested earlier this week.