‘Emotionally shattered, under immense mental stress’: How NEET-UG paper leak took lives of these aspirants

Three students allegedly died by suicide after the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the NEET-UG 2026 examination following a paper leak earlier this week. Over 22 lakh students were affected by the cancellation, many of whom spent years preparing for one of the country’s toughest competitive exams held on May 3. A re-examination is now scheduled for June 21. The NEET UG exam will be held again on June 21. (Representative image) For some aspirants, families say, the sudden cancellation and the stress that came with it became emotionally devastating. Rajasthan student found dead in rented room In Rajasthan’s Sikar, a NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide on Friday. Police said the student was living in a rented room in the city’s Jaldhari Nagar area with his two sisters while preparing for NEET for the last three years. He allegedly hanged himself using his sister’s scarf while one sister was attending coaching classes and another was in the bathroom, according to officials. His elder sister later found him hanging and informed the landlord and police. The student was a resident of Kanika ki Dhani village in Jhunjhunu district’s Gudha Gaudji area. His father told police that his son’s examination had gone well and the family expected him to score nearly 650 marks in NEET-UG 2026. Former Rajasthan deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot expressed grief over the incident and said repeated paper leaks and exam cancellations were affecting students’ mental health.

‘The cancellation left him emotionally shattered’ A 21-year-old NEET aspirant allegedly died by suicide at his home in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri. This was his third attempt at NEET, and according to his family, he was highly confident of clearing the examination this time. Though police said no suicide note was recovered, family members linked his death to the stress caused after the exam cancellation. His father said the student returned from the village shortly before the incident and was deeply disturbed. “He was under immense mental stress after the NEET exams were cancelled following reports of a paper leak,” he told reporters. “This was his third attempt, and he was extremely confident of clearing the exam this time. The cancellation left him emotionally shattered.” Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav claimed the student had been pushed into depression and distress after the cancellation of the examination, as per PTI. A delegation of SP leaders later met the family at their residence in Dharaura and submitted a memorandum to the district magistrate demanding ₹2 crore ex gratia compensation for the family. The memorandum also sought ₹50,000 as conveyance compensation for every NEET aspirant appearing for the re-examination and demanded the removal of ministers heading departments linked to NEET-UG 2026. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also reacted strongly. “'No more competitive exams now'. These were the last words of 21-year-old from Lakhimpur Kheri. This child, appearing for NEET for the third time, broke down the moment the exam was cancelled,” Gandhi wrote on X. “In Goa too, a NEET aspirant took his own life. These children didn't lose to the exams -- they were killed by a corrupt system. This isn't suicide -- it's murder by the system,” he added.