Nehru ji known for work, not just name: Rahul Gandhi on PM Museum renaming row

On the renaming of the Nehru Museum as Prime Ministers' Museum, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi said Nehru is not known for his name only, but for his work. Rahul Gandhi's comment on the renaming row comes a day after the BJP and the Congress engaged in a bitter battle of words where the Congress said BJP replaced N with P which stands for the party's pettiness and peeve. The BJP countered saying that the courtiers are just lamenting.

Rahul Gandhi on Thursday commented on the Nehru Museum renaming row.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"Nehru Ji ki pehchaan unke karam hai, unka naam nahi," Rahul Gandhi said at airport on his way to Ladakh.

The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library has been officially renamed as the Prime Minister's Museum and Library Society from August 14. "Mr Modi possesses a huge bundle of fears, complexes and insecurities, especially when it comes to our first and longest-serving Prime Minister. He has had a single-point agenda of denying, distorting, defaming and destroying Nehru and the Nehruvian legacy. "He (Modi) has erased N and put P instead. That P is really for pettiness and peeve," Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said.

The BJP said the museum now focuses on all prime ministers moving away from Nehru while in the Nehru Museum, no other PM got any space.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said it was petty to take away the name of the first prime minister to accommodate other prime ministers. "You could have continued calling it the Nehru Memorial Prime Ministers Museum and Library," Tharoor said.

A Surya Prakash, the vice chairman of the musseum, said Nehru's contribution has not been whittled down in the new museum showcase. "Anyone visiting the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) can see how we have showcased Nehru, his temples of modern India, the Hirakud Dam, Nagarajuna Sagar Dam, his idea of setting up institutes of technology, and Planning Commission in his 17-year tenure as PM at the Teen Murti Bhavan," Surya Prakash said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON