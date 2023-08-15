Nehru Memorial renamed as Prime Ministers’ museum and library

New Delhi: The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) has officially been renamed as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML) Society with effect from Monday, PMML vice-chairman A Surya Prakash said on Tuesday. The Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) officially renamed as the Prime Ministers’ Museum and Library (PMML) Society with effect from Monday. (HT Archives)

“Nehru Memorial Museum and Library (NMML) is now Prime Ministers Museum and Library (PMML) Society w.e.f August 14, 2023 – in tune with the democratisation and diversification of the remit of the society. Happy Independence Day! @narendramodi, @rajnathsingh @MinOfCultureGoI,” Prakash wrote on ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter. He also shared a photograph of the Teen Murti House.

In mid-June, during a special meeting of the NMML Society, it was resolved to change its name to PMML Society.

Speaking to HT, Prakash said the process for the name change began on June 15, and that it was a “mere coincidence” that it got completed on the eve of Independence Day.

Also Read: Democracy, Constitution & traditions are all being threatened: Mallikarjun Kharge

“Under the law, the general body of the society has to meet and pass a resolution. So, the Nehru Museum and Library Society’s general body on June 15 passed a resolution. The society had to meet again, after a month, and reiterate the resolution. So that was done on July 18 and after that, it went to the registrar of society and then the registrar changed the name. So that happened a few days ago and we brought it into effect yesterday,” Prakash said.

The decision to rename the library had earlier evoked sharp reactions from the Congress. The Teen Murti Bhavan had served as the official residence of India’s first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru.

Asked about the criticisms from a section of the people, Prakash said: “The process to change the name began on June 15. I want to make it clear that this is a process and it takes time for such things to work out. We got the final approval a few days back.”