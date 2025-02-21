NEP upholds linguistic freedom, does not impose any language on states: Pradhan

Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday stressed that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 “upholds the principle of linguistic freedom” and “does not advocate the imposition of any language” on states, amid an ongoing political slugfest between the Centre and the Tamil Nadu government over the three-language formula. Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan addresses the media on the implementation of NEP, in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI Photo)

His statement comes a day after Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi urging the central government to release ₹2,152 crore of Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan (SSA) funds for 2024-25 for “cooperative federalism” and “welfare” of students, adding that their stand on two language formula is “non-negotiable”.

In a 10-point response to Stalin’s letter, Pradhan appealed to him to not “politicise education” and “rise above political differences”. He also termed Stalin’s letter to PM Modi “a complete negation of the spirit of cooperative federalism, promoted by the Modi government.”

Pradhan said that NEP 2020 is not just a reform but “a transformative vision that seeks to elevate India’s education system to global standards while preserving and strengthening our linguistic and cultural diversity”.

“Let me unequivocally state that there is no question of imposing any language on any state or community. NEP 2020 upholds the principle of linguistic freedom and ensures that students continue to learn in the language of their choice. In fact, one of the core objectives of the policy is to revive and strengthen the teaching of Indian languages, including Tamil, which have been gradually side-lined in formal education over the decades,” Pradhan said while interacting with media persons in New Delhi on Friday.

Terming the three-language formula, which makes it mandatory for every school student to study at least three languages, as “the backbone of India’s education framework since 1968”, Pradhan said previous education policies neglected the systematic teaching of Indian languages, leading to “over-reliance on foreign languages” and NEP 2020 aims to restore languages like Tamil to their “rightful place in education”.

In his letter to Modi, Stalin said the release of the SSA funds should not be linked with the NEP 2020 which makes implementation of a language formula mandatory.

NEP allows states, regions, and students to choose three languages, provided at least two are native Indian languages. However, Tamil Nadu follows a two-language system of Tamil and English. Regional parties in Tamil Nadu have been opposing the three-language formula, raising concerns over the possible imposition of Hindi or Sanskrit under the three-language policy.

Pradhan said Tamil Nadu has led transformative reforms, shaping modern education, uplifting marginalised communities, and promoting inclusive learning. “However, the continued opposition to NEP 2020 for political reasons deprives students, teachers, and educational institutions in Tamil Nadu of the immense opportunities and resources that this policy offers,” he said.

The Union minister further stated that NEP 2020 upholds India’s linguistic heritage, ensuring quality education in mother tongues, recognizing the Tamil language as “a national treasure and not just a regional identity”.

The central government is promoting Tamil language and culture globally through various initiatives including Kashi Tamil Sangamam (KTS) and Saurashtra Tamil Sangamam, he said, adding that Tamil is also included in competitive exams, and Bharatiya Bhasha Utsav celebrates its literary heritage.

“The Prime Minister, during his visit to Singapore in September 2024, announced the setting up of India’s first Thiruvalluvar Cultural Centre in Singapore, with an aim to promote the thoughts of the great Tamil saint across the world,” Pradhan said in the letter.

He said the SSA, a shared scheme between the Centre and states supporting public schools with a funding ratio of 60:40 and PM SHRI (Pradhan Mantri Schools for Rising India) scheme, is aligned with NEP 2020. “Hence, it is inappropriate for the state to view NEP 2020 with a myopic vision and spin progressive educational reforms into threats to sustain their political narratives.”

Tamil Nadu was allocated ₹2151.60 crore under SSA, but it did not receive any funds from the Centre till January 31, 2025, for the financial year 2024-25, minister of state for education Jayant Chaudhary told Lok Sabha on February 10.