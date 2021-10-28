NEP won't be implemented in Tamil Nadu, says CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin said on Thursday the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020, would not be implemented in his state. The chief minister added an expert committee would be formed by his government to prepare a new ‘state education policy.

Stalin, who also heads the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), made the statement after the launch of the 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' (education at the doorstep) scheme. The project is being implemented to impart educational skills among the children who have been missing their classes since the lockdown was imposed from March 2020 to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

National Education Policy 2020 will not be implemented in Tamil Nadu, says CM MK Stalin in a statement after launch of 'Illam Thedi Kalvi' (Education at the doorstep) Scheme



"An expert committee will be formed by the state govt to prepare a new State Education Policy," he says pic.twitter.com/EUndf1X179 — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2021

"An expert committee will be formed by the state govt to prepare a new State Education Policy," the chief minister was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

Stalin has been opposed to the policy ever since its announcement. Alleging that the Centre was making an attempt to “impose” Hindi and Sanskrit on all, he had vowed to fight against it by joining hands with like-minded political parties and chief ministers of other states.

Tamil Nadu had earlier skipped a virtual meeting called by the then Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal with department secretaries of all states to discuss a range of issues, including implementation of New Education Policy (NEP), 2000.