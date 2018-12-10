Nepal- Dehradun bus service inaugurated

The Indo Nepal bus services between Dehradun and Mahendra Nagar was inaugurated by Khatima (Udham Singh Nagar ) MLA Pushkar Dhami and Nepal minister of state Prakash Rawan in Mahendra Nagar (Nepal) on Saturday.

The permits and approvals for the bus service had been obtained earlier. This international friendship bus service has been initiated in view problems faced in commuting across the border where people have to take recourse to private vehicles. A large number of people commute between India and Nepal from Uttarakhand and earlier they had to get down at the border in Banbasa and take another vehicle to Nepal.

There are a large number of Nepalese migrants in Uttarakhand and the Dehradun-Mahendra Nagar bus service will help them in easy transportation.

Nainital Lok Sabha MP Bhagat Singh Koshyari had been making efforts for this service since several months. He had said that the service would enable commute between the two nations at cheaper rates.

Khatima,(USNagar) MLA Pushkar Dhami who inaugurated the bus service, said that the bus would run daily between Dehradun and Nepal and would be operated by a cooperative federation. “It would provide an opportunity to the passengers to reach the two countries without hassles of changing vehicles,” he said. He expressed the hope that this would help in improving the economic and cultural ties between the two nations.

First Published: Dec 10, 2018 10:17 IST