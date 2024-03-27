 Nepal mayor's daughter, an ‘Osho meditator’, goes missing in Goa; search on | Latest News India - Hindustan Times
Nepal mayor's daughter, an ‘Osho meditator’, goes missing in Goa; search on

ByHT News Desk
Mar 27, 2024 09:11 AM IST

Aarti, a follower of Osho meditation, was last seen on Monday night at around 9.30 pm in the vicinity of Ashvem Bridge.

A 36-year-old Nepali woman, who is the daughter of a mayor in Nepal, has gone missing in Goa. Gopal Hamal, mayor of the Dhangadhi sub-metropolitan city, said his daughter, Aarti, a follower of Osho meditation, had been staying in Goa for the past few months.

Aarti Hamal was last seen on Monday night.(Facebook/GopalHamal)
Aarti Hamal was last seen on Monday night.

She was last seen on Monday night around 9.30pm in the vicinity of Ashvem Bridge.

"My elder daughter, Aarti, is an Osho meditator who has been living in Goa for a few months. However, I have received a message from her friend stating that she has lost contact with Aarti Zorba Vibes Ashwem Breeze since yesterday. I humbly request that those who live in Goa assist in the search for my daughter, Aarti," Gopal Hamal posted on X.

He also said that his younger daughter Arzoo Hamal and son-in-law are flying to Goa to look for Aarti. "I sincerely request that you contact 9794096014 / 8273538132 / 9389607953 to provide the necessary assistance in the search for my daughter," he wrote on X.

Meanwhile, Arzoo Hamal took to social media and said that according to some callers, her sister was last spotted at a bridge near Siolim.

“We have received more than 500 calls since we left from Nepal to Lucknow. We are still getting calls even post 12:00am. Some of the people have been very helpful and we are eternally grateful to them. According to some callers she was last spotted at a bridge near siolim. Few of them believe that she was taken to a hospital from there in an ambulance as she was found unconscious while the others have been saying that she was taken to the police station.”

She added: “Our well-wishers who have reached out and are trying to help have been looking in hospitals and police stations in and around that area. But nothing has really been clear so far.”

Arzoo also said that a First Information Report (FIR) has been filed by the Goa Police in connection with the case.

