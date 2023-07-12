Nepal national abuses Air India cabin crew onboard, breaks lavatory door; case registered

In yet another incident of unruly on-flight behaviour, the Delhi police have booked a Nepal national for allegedly abusing the Air India crew members and breaking the lavatory door on a flight from Toronto to Delhi on Tuesday. According to the FIR, the passenger - identified as Mahesh Pandit - changed his seat and hurled abuses at the crew members.

The FIR - filed by the victim cabin supervisor Aditya Kumar added that the passenger stopped after they informed the pilot in command and gave him a warning.

The FIR - filed by the victim cabin supervisor Aditya Kumar added that the passenger stopped after they informed the pilot in command and gave him a warning. However, sometime later, the passenger was caught with a cigarette lighter inside the lavatory after the smoke alert went off, reported news agency ANI.

“When I opened the door in front of the passenger, he pushed me back and ran to his seat 26F. When I tried to stop him, he pushed me and abused me as well. Later, he broke the LAV door 3F-RC. Then I informed the captain immediately and as per his instruction - with the help of cabin crew Punit Sharma and other four passengers - we tried to restrain him as per SOP,” Kumar told the police, reported ANI.

He added, “We were able to restrain the accused passenger with the help of 10 other passengers. We later came to know that the accused was trying to beat the passengers.”

The Delhi Police have registered a case against the passenger under sections 323/506/336 Indian Penal Code and 22,23,25 Aircraft rules at IGI Police station, and further investigation is underway.

In the past few months, several incidents of passengers allegedly urinating or misbehaving onboard have been reported. The first case which came to light was of Shankar Mishra on November 26 last year - where he allegedly urinated in a drunken state on an elderly woman on a New York-Delhi Air India flight. Mishra was arrested in the case, however, he was released on bail after spending nearly a month in jail.

(With inputs from ANI)