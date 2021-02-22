Nepal opens border for Indians, registration and Covid-19 report must for entry

Nepal has reopened its border at Gaddha Chowk, an entry point in western Nepal near Banbasa area of Champawat, for Indians after 11 months but with Covid-19 restrictions.

Registration and Covid-19 test report are mandatory for entry into Nepal. The border was sealed from either side in March but the Indian government had given some relaxation to the Nepalese to cross the border, said an official.

Himanshu Kafaltia, sub-divisional magistrate, Tanakpur, confirmed the development and said, “Nepal has re-opened the border for Indians but registration and Covid-19 test report are a must for the entry. Nepal has already launched an app for registration, Indians can register their names on the app or can register at the border before entry.”

The India-Nepal border had been sealed on March 23, 2020, in a bid to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic. Nepal didn’t even allow its citizens to enter initially. Citizens of both countries were stuck and had to stay in relief or quarantine centres set up by either side by respective governments. Later, the Indian government provided some relaxation to the Nepalese to cross the border.

After 10 months, Nepal announced the Banbasa border to be opened on January 29 but under the standard operating procedure (SOP). The border, however, could not be reopened due to a lack of guidelines from the Nepalese government. Nepal Covid-19 crisis management centre in Kathmandu had launched an app a few days ago for Indians who intend to visit Nepal, said an official.

Indians will have to register their names on the app and will have to upload the required information such as a permanent address, mode of travelling, mobile number. The Nepalese authorities will only permit their entry after producing registration information and Covid-19 test reports. This exercise is being implemented in a bid to check the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic in Nepal, said an official.

Kafaltia said, “Nepal Armed Police Force (NAPF) deployed at the border will monitor the movement and help in spot registration if someone fails to register on the app. Private vehicles will not be allowed but those for essential and emergency services will not be restricted.”

Notably, the Indian government had allowed Nepalese with Indian documents to cross the border during the lockdown period. They could cross over to Nepal between 6 to 10 am daily from the Banbasa entry point. Banbasa of Champawat is one among 19 notified entry points along the border, the official said.

Nepalese ex-servicemen who had worked with the Indian security forces also suffered problems in drawing their pensions from Indian banks in bordering areas. They were given certain dates to cross the Indian border and draw the pensions.

Bharat Bhandari, former president of the local traders union of Banbasa, hailed the reopening of the border. He, however, expressed apprehensions and said, “It is good that Nepal has reopened the border. Our Banbasa’s 80 per cent trade depends on Nepalese customers. Every time, registration and Covid-19 test report may create problems for traders of India as well as the visitors. Nepalese government should give some more relaxation in favour of Indians.”

Vinod Kala, a local resident of Banbasa, said, “the Nepalese government must permit private vehicles of India. This will save time as well as give comfort to Indian visitors and traders.”