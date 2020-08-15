e-paper
Home / India News / Nepal PM Oli dials PM Modi to wish on Independence Day, first contact in 4 months

Nepal PM Oli dials PM Modi to wish on Independence Day, first contact in 4 months

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 18:52 IST

india Updated: Aug 15, 2020 18:52 IST
hindustantimes.com
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli at a meeting on the sidelines of the 4th BIMSTEC Summit, in Kathmandu, Nepal in August, 2018.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Nepal KP Sharma Oli at a meeting on the sidelines of the 4th BIMSTEC Summit, in Kathmandu, Nepal in August, 2018.(PTI File Photo )
         

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli on Saturday dialled Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to wish India on its 74th Independence Day, the first direct contact between the two leaders in four months. PM Oli had set up a row over an 80-km road built by the Border Roads Organisation in April this year and issued a new map the next month that depicts Indian territories, Kalapani and Lipulekh as part of Nepalese territory.

A statement by the external affairs ministry said PM Oli greeted the government and people of India on the occasion of its 74th Independence Day. He also conveyed congratulations for India’s recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council.

“The leaders expressed mutual solidarity in the context of the efforts being made to minimise the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in both countries,” the statement said.

Prime Minister Modi offered India’s continued support to Nepal to deal with the pandemic and “recalled the civilizational and cultural links that India and Nepal share”.

The two prime ministers had last spoken on April 10, a conversation that had focussed on the Covid-induced lockdown and the problems being faced by people on both sides of the border.

PM Oli’s phone call comes days ahead of the meeting of the India-Nepal body overseeing the implementation of development projects funded by New Delhi that is scheduled to meet in Kathmandu next week.

This meeting between Indian ambassador Vinay Mohan Kwatra and Nepal’s foreign secretary Shanker Das Bairagi is also the first between the two sides after the row over Nepal’s new map took relations to a new low.

India has been sharply critical of Kathmandu’s decision to issue a new map, describing it as untenable and an “artificial enlargement of claims” that isn’t based on historical facts or evidence. “It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issues,” New Delhi said in June this year after lawmakers cleared an amendment to incorporate the new map in Nepal’s emblem.

Indian officials had, however, made it clear that New Delhi would not hold back on assistance granted to Nepal due to the boundary row and would continue to focus on deepening people-to-people ties between the two countries. It was in this context that the Indian army had earlier this month gifted 10 ventilators to Nepalese army.

