Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli calls Narendra Modi to greet him on I-day

india

Updated: Aug 15, 2020 15:18 IST

Nepalese Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli called Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday to convey his greetings on India’s 74th Independence Day and also congratulated the government for India’s recent election as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council, the PMO said in a statement

“The leaders expressed mutual solidarity in the context of the efforts being made to minimise the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic in both countries. Prime Minister offered India’s continued support to Nepal in this regard,” the statement said.

On August 9, India handed over 10 ventilators to Nepal for its fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

Modi thanked his Nepalese counterpart for his telephone call and recalled the civilizational and cultural links that India and Nepal share, the statement said.

Oli’s phone call came amid Indo-Nepal ties hitting a rough patch after the Himalayan country recently unveiled a new map showing parts of Uttarakhand as its territory.

On Friday, Oli took to Twitter to greet Modi.

“Congratulations and greetings to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, the Government and people of India on the happy occasion of the 74th Independence Day. Best wishes for more progress and prosperity of the people of India,” he wrote.