Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's niece-in-law and former MP Krishna Bose dies in Kolkata

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s niece-in-law and former MP Krishna Bose dies in Kolkata

She was 89 and was suffering from heart related ailments. Bose is survived by two sons Sumantra Bose and Sugata Bose and a daughter Sarmila Bose.

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's niece-in-law and former Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Krishna Bose died in Kolkata on Saturday morning.
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose's niece-in-law and former Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Krishna Bose died in Kolkata on Saturday morning.
         

Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose’s niece-in-law and former Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Krishna Bose died in Kolkata on Saturday morning.

She was 89 and was suffering from heart related ailments. Bose is survived by two sons Sumantra Bose and Sugata Bose and a daughter Sarmila Bose.

Krishna Bose taught for 40 years at the City College in Kolkata where she was the head of the English department and even served as the college’s principal. She also chairs Council of the Netaji Research Bureau.

She was admitted in a private hospital in east Kolkata where she died around 10:20 am on Saturday.

