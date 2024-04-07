Never contested even class monitor election...: Gourav Vallabh's jibe at Jairam Ramesh

Days after joining the BJP, former Congress spokesperson Gourav Vallabh on Sunday launched a targetted attack on Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh and said people who have not even contested for the election of class monitor are handling the party now. Gourav didn't name Jairam Ramesh in his interview with news agency ANI but asserted that he was talking about the same person after the interviewer took Jairam Ramesh's name. "When I joined the Congress, they had 42 MPs thinking that they would encourage new thoughts. For example, the Congress manifesto for the last 30 years has been made by the same person. Had that person's ideas been strong, the party would not have come to this situation," Gourav Vallabh said. Gourav Vallabh said Congress has lost contact with the grounds.

The former spokesperson who was a regular at television channel debates said he refused to do a press conference on Budget and said he won't do a press conference until Congress leaders visit the Ram Temple. "I did a press conference against Adani but after Sebi gave him a clean chit, I did not do any other press conference. But the Congress was targeting wealth creators and sanatan," Gourav Vallabh said.

The former Congress leader said the party is now being handled by the PAs of the former Union ministers. "PAs do not know how to contest election. They probably do not know Uttar Pradesh and Bihar are different states. They will be confused if you ask them this. If you ask them where Jalor, Sarohi are, they will say probably Madhya Pradesh or Chhattisgarh. This is their knowledge. Ground connection is extremely weak," Gourav said.

“The person who was Congress spokesperson years ago when I was in college is now the communications head. And he has no interest in Congress ideology. He is only interested in keeping his Rajya Sabha seat,” Gourav Vallabh said.