Gourav Vallabh joins BJP hours after resigning from Congress: 'Can't raise anti-Sanatan slogans'

Gourav Vallabh joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on Thursday, hours after resigning from the Congress, saying he can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans, nor abuse "wealth creators" day in and day out. Former Bihar Congress president Anil Sharma also joined the BJP in the presence of its national general secretary Vinod Tawde. Former Congress leader Gourav Vallabh joins BJP in the presence of BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde.

Gourav Vallabh, a Congress spokesperson often seen on news channels, shared his resignation letter written to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on social media platform X (former Twitter).

He said he was “not feeling comfortable” with the “directionless” way the party was moving.

Gourav Vallabh said, “I can neither raise anti-Sanatan slogans nor abuse wealth creators day in and day out. Therefore, I resign from all posts and primary membership of the party.”