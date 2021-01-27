‘Never said doors for dialogue are closed’: Prakash Javadekar on farmers' protest

Union minister Prakash Javadekar on Wednesday said at a press conference in Delhi that the government had not shut the door on further discussions with farmer leaders on the contentious farm laws.

"We have never said that the doors for dialogue are closed. Have you heard? Whenever talks are held, we will let you know," Javadekar said.

The government has so far held 11 rounds of talks with the farmers who have been protesting since November 26 last year. All the rounds of talks have failed to break the impasse. The farmers are insisting on repeal of the three laws passed in September, which the government has categorically ruled out. It has instead suggested putting their implementation on hold for 18 months, saying this is the "best offer".

Meanwhile, the agitating farmers took to the streets on Tuesday, and a faction of them broke away to protest at the historic Red Fort where clashes between the on-duty police personnel and protestors broke out.

When reporters asked the minister about his views of yesterday’s clash the minister said, "I feel the same way as you are feeling.", reported news agency PTI.

Many opposition parties criticised the violence, but were quick to blame the Centre for not handling the situation maturely.