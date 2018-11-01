New appraisal system for non-empanelled officers in the army triggers row

A new annual appraisal system proposed by the army for thousands of non-empanelled (NE) officers appears to have triggered a row, and the force could confront a growing chorus to reverse the controversial move, at least four officials familiar with the development said on the condition of anonymity.

NE officers are those who do not get promoted to the ‘select rank’ of colonel, mainly due to limited vacancies given the pyramid hierarchy of the army. Experts said their current number in the army could range between 5,000 and 7,000 out of a total of about 48,000 officers.

The proposed appraisal format was detailed in a letter dated October 17 by Military Secretary’s branch, IHD MoD (Army), that has been seen by Hindustan Times.

It has a separate form in the confidential report for NE officers, and it is on the basis of this assessment that they will be eligible for ‘timescale’ promotion to the rank of colonel, re-employment, command of independent units, and deputation to public sector units, the Defence Research and Development Organisation, and other similar organisations.

As things stand, all NE officers are promoted to the rank of colonel after 26 years of service (timescale).

Empanelled officers, on the other hand, are usually promoted to full colonel in 15-16 years of service (select rank).

Grant of study leave and posting to Class A/B cities or choice postings will also depend on the assessment, which will not be shown to officers, says the letter, which was circulated to all the army commands for feedback to the Military Secretary’s branch next month.

The first sign of discontent within the ranks surfaced on Wednesday, when a serving lieutenant colonel sent an angry letter to Bathinda-based HQs 10 Corps in which he rejected the new format, calling it “totally illegal and humiliating for the NE officers”.

A senior officer at the army headquarters said no change had been implemented in the appraisal form for NE officers, and the matter was only at “a proposal stage” currently.

“A final decision will be taken after getting feedback from everyone. Regular interaction between the staff and environment is usual,” he added.

He said under army chief General Bipin Rawat’s directions, the force is planning to improve the satisfaction levels of NE officers by sending them to United Nations peace missions and also giving them “high-value” appointments in the army HQs.

According to different estimates given by experts, only 20% to 35% of the number of lieutenant colonels considered for promotion make it to the rank of colonel due to the force’s pyramidical hierarchical structure.

“Even in the court of law, a criminal is not punished twice for the same offence but by introducing this new appraisal form the organisation will punish NE officers multiple times…Who could not be promoted to the next rank because of limited vacancies and not because of incompetence (what is told by our so-called great organisation),” wrote the officer, who commands a tank transporter unit.

“I respect and admire the officers who have earned the ‘Red Tabs’ (colonel rank and above) but I request them not to step on the shoulders of others (who are already trampled) to prove their worth and innovativeness,” the lieutenant colonel wrote.

“Every time the word organisation interest is used (rather misused) by few officers to deprive the people who hardly have any aspiration left… I would like to suggest them, it is not only the flowers and fruits which make a tree but the roots that are not visible hold the tree. The organisation includes the NE officers who are also living beings and want to breathe,” he added. He wrote that NE officers should automatically be eligible for a few “basic things” such as timescale promotion, study leave, posting to Class A/B cities and re-employment, a view echoed by two other NE officers HT spoke to.

“Now he (an NE officer) has to prove himself every year to his boss about the worthiness for even these things. At the fag end of the service (I will not say career because that is already finished), an NE officer will not only have to perform but also please his boss who at times will be couple of years junior in service,” the officer wrote, admitting that the language and tone of his letter may not be appropriate but he does not regret it.

Experts HT spoke to were divided on the issue.

“In the army’s pyramidical promotion structure, a lot of deserving people don’t make to the colonel’s rank because of limited vacancies. They are not incompetent. They should not be humiliated or discriminated against by introducing this new appraisal model,” said Lieutenant General SPS Katewa, who retired as the Commandant of the ASC Centre and College in Bengaluru last year.

He said on an average almost 75% lieutenant colonels don’t get selected as colonels and there may be 5,000 to 7,000 such officers in the army at any given time.

However, Lieutenant General AS Lamba (retd), a former vice chief, said the recent proposal appears to have been approved in principle at the Army Commanders’ Conference and would have been backed by data and feedback.

“Revision in formats is an ongoing process and it can be absorbed fully or partly after due deliberations and application,” Lamba said, adding that around 35% officers are selected for the colonel rank due to promotion challenges.

First Published: Nov 01, 2018 07:18 IST