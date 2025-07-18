New CCTV video shows all 6 Patna hospital shooters fleeing after killing Chandan Mishra

As the investigation into the Patna hospital shooting unfolds, fresh CCTV camera footage of the accused gunmen has emerged on Friday. The video, now circulating on social media, shows the shooters appearing to celebrate after killing Chandan Mishra, who was himself facing murder charges. The six assailants in the Patna hospital shooting seen on CCTV footage after the incident(X/@prateekbajpai07)

In the new CCTV footage, three assailants are seen near the scene on a bike. In the video, one of the gunmen is seen wielding a gun in his hands while his hands are in the air.

After the first bike, a second one crosses, carrying three more men who were spotted at Paras Hospital during the shooting.

While HT.com could not independently verify the video circulating online, Jitendra Rana, Inspector General (IG) of central range (Patna) told news agency PTI that all six assailants have been captured.

"Several teams have been formed to nab the accused. Police have identified all the accused who were involved in the killing of Chandan Mishra. At least six people have been detained in Patna and Buxar in connection with the incident,” he said.

Patna hospital shooting raises concerns of law and order

On Thursday, unidentified assailants opened fire inside Paras Hospital in Patna. As per police officials, the gunmen were targeting Chandan Mishra, who was out on parole for medical treatment.

Mishra was also a murder-accused with several cases against him. He was shot dead by a group of five to six armed men. One of the assailants has been detained by the police.

“Chandan was on parole and admitted to Paras Hospital for treatment. The rival gang shot him… We are identifying the members of the rival gang. We have the photographs of the shooters,” Patna SSP Kartikeya K Sharma told media after the incident.

The shooting at Paras Hospital comes after multiple killings in the state. Last week, BJP leader Surendra Kewat was shot dead in Bihar’s Sheikhpura village. Before this, Bihar businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his home near Gandhi Maidan.