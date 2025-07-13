BJP leader shot dead in Patna, days after businessman Gopal Khemka’s murder

A week after the shocking murder of businessman Gopal Khemka, Bihar's Patna has witnessed another chilling crime with the shooting of BJP leader Surendra Kewat in Sheikhpura village. Kewat was shot dead by bike-borne assailants near his farm along the Bihta–Sarmera State Highway. Week after businessman Gopal Khemka's murder, a BJP leader was gunned down near his field in Bihar's Patna (File photo of Gopal Khemka)

The 52-year-old was shot four times by bike-borne attackers in Sheikhpura village under the jurisdiction of Peepra police station, according to a Live Hindustan report. He was rushed to AIIMS Patna by his family, but succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

According to officials cited by the Hindi daily, after dinner, Kewat rode his bike to a cabin near his field along the Bihta–Sarmera State Highway-78 to switch off a water pump as irrigation work was underway. It was while he was returning that two bike-borne men started firing.

According to eyewitnesses cited in the Live Hindustan report, the assailants fled the scene after shooting Kewat at close range.

Station House Officer (SHO) RK Pal told the newspaper that “two criminals on a motorcycle carried out the crime. " He added that police have begun investigating the case.

The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and the police are scanning CCTV footage from surrounding areas. Officials are also using technical surveillance to identify the suspects.

The second high-profile murder in Patna within a week

According to the report, Surendra Kewat was known locally as a veterinarian and farmer. He lived with his family in Sheikhpura village and was a BJP functionary in the Punpun block. Although he held no formal position in the party, he remained politically active.

This is the second shocking killing in Patna in just over a week. Earlier, businessman Gopal Khemka was shot dead outside his home in the city near Gandhi Maidan.

Tejashwi Yadav attacks Bihar government

Former deputy chief minister of Bihar Tejashwi Yadav on Sunday questioned chief minister Nitish Kumar and his cabinet over the deteriorating law and order in Patna.

The RJD leader said in a post on ‘X’, “And now, a BJP leader shot dead in Patna! What to say, and to whom? Is anyone in the NDA government willing to listen to the truth or admit their mistakes?”

He further intensified the attack on Nitish Kumar, saying, “Everyone knows about the CM's health, but what are the two useless BJP deputy chief ministers doing? No statement from the corrupt Bhunja-DK party?”