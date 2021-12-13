New chapter in history of Kashi Vishwanath, says PM Modi in Varanasi | Top quotes

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday a new chapter is being written in the history of Kashi Vishwanath as he addressed a gathering in Varanasi after inaugurating the first phase of the corridor dedicated to the temple, built at a cost of around ₹339 crore.

“Vishwanath Dham premises is not just a grand 'bhavan' but a symbol of India's 'Sanatan' culture and traditions. Here, you will see how inspirations of the ancient are giving direction to the future,” PM Modi said during his speech that he began with chants 'Har Har Mahadev'.

The Prime Minister also expressed his gratitude towards every labourer who was involved in the construction of the grand complex, acknowledging that the work to build the corridor did not stop even during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Here are top quotes from the Prime Minister’s speech:

- "When you come here, you will not see only faith. You will also feel the glory of your past here. You will see how ‘pracheenta’ (ancient) and ‘naventa’ (modern) come alive together. This whole new complex of Vishwanath Dham is not just a grand building. This is a symbol of the Sanatan culture of our India."

- “Baba Vishwanath belongs to everyone, Maa Ganga belongs to everyone, and with the completion of Kashi Vishwanath Dham, everyone, including the divyangs, will be able to easily come to the temple.”

- "Earlier, the temple area here was only 3,000 square feet. It has now become about 5 lakh square feet. Now 50,000 to 75,000 devotees can come to the temple premises.

- “The new India is proud of its culture and also has confidence on its ability...there is 'Virasat' and 'Vikas' in the new India”

- ”I want three resolutions from you, not for yourself, but for our country - cleanliness, creation and innovation and continuous efforts to create a self-reliant India”

Modi is in Varanasi on a two-day visit.