IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / India News / New Congress president’s term could end in 2022
Party functionaries pointed out that the election to the post of the president will be a by-election because the president will just be seen to be completing the term of the Congress president who took over in 2017 for a five-year term.
Party functionaries pointed out that the election to the post of the president will be a by-election because the president will just be seen to be completing the term of the Congress president who took over in 2017 for a five-year term.
india news

New Congress president’s term could end in 2022

The electorate for Congress president in the by-election are AICC delegates, pointed out two leaders who asked not to be named. “So in June, when the elections are now scheduled, the president will be elected by AICC meeting with the participation of 1500-2000 members.”
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:14 AM IST

The electoral college for the election of both the Congress president and the Congress Working Committee, in this case, is the All India Congress Committee, said party functionaries. They pointed out that the election to the post of the president will be a by-election because the president will just be seen to be completing the term of the Congress president who took over in 2017 for a five-year term. This was Rahul Gandhi; he resigned in 2019, and Sonia Gandhi has been interim president since. This means there is no need as per the party constitution to convene the AICC plenary, which is made up of Pradesh Congress Committee delegates.

The electorate for Congress president in the by-election are AICC delegates, pointed out two leaders who asked not to be named. “So in June, when the elections are now scheduled, the president will be elected by AICC meeting with the participation of 1500-2000 members.”

“For the Congress Working Committee election, the AICC, in either case, forms the electoral college. So it remains to be seen whether the AICC, which elects the new president for a truncated term that will last till December 22 (counting five years from when Rahul Gandhi took over) decides on electing CWC or authorising the president to constitute the body. “When Rahul Gandhi was elected the president, Ghulam Nabi Azad moved a resolution to nominate the 24-member CWC (besides the president),” said a third leader.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
The villagers laid a trap for the leopard since it used to stray in the area,(HT FILE PHOTO.)
The villagers laid a trap for the leopard since it used to stray in the area,(HT FILE PHOTO.)
india news

Five held in Kerala for killing leopard and eating its meat

By HT Correspondent, Thiruvananthapuram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:59 AM IST
  • Shocked forest officials said killing of wild animals such as leopard does occur but this was the first time that they heard that its meat was consumed by humans.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Naval Marching contingent, followed by other contingents during the Republic Day parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
Naval Marching contingent, followed by other contingents during the Republic Day parade, at Rajpath, in New Delhi.(Sonu Mehta/HT PHOTO)
india news

Republic Day parade full dress rehearsal today: Check traffic advisory here

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:55 AM IST
The parade rehearsal will start at 9.50am from Vijay Chowk and will proceed to the National Stadium. India will celebrate its 72nd Republic Day on Tuesday.
READ FULL STORY
Close
State election commissioner (SEC) Ramesh Kumar rejected the state government’s appeal and announced that he would go ahead with initiating the election process(PTI file photo. Representative image)
State election commissioner (SEC) Ramesh Kumar rejected the state government’s appeal and announced that he would go ahead with initiating the election process(PTI file photo. Representative image)
india news

Local Body elections: Andhra govt, state poll panel at loggerheads

By Srinivasa Rao Apparasu, Hyderabad
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:26 AM IST
In the morning, the Supreme Court rejected a special leave petition (SLP) filed by the state government challenging the Thursday’s state high court order giving a green signal to the SEC to go ahead with the local body elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Five of the six deceased have been identified, the official said, adding that most of them are from neighbouring Assam.(HT Archives. Representative image)
Five of the six deceased have been identified, the official said, adding that most of them are from neighbouring Assam.(HT Archives. Representative image)
india news

6 killed in illegal Meghalaya coal mine, case filed against employer

By David Laitphlang, Shillong
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:17 AM IST
The accident happened at a mining site the tri-junction of Dienshalalu, Sarkari and Rymbai villages on Thursday night, Deputy Commissioner E Kharmalki.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Party functionaries pointed out that the election to the post of the president will be a by-election because the president will just be seen to be completing the term of the Congress president who took over in 2017 for a five-year term.
Party functionaries pointed out that the election to the post of the president will be a by-election because the president will just be seen to be completing the term of the Congress president who took over in 2017 for a five-year term.
india news

New Congress president’s term could end in 2022

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:14 AM IST
The electorate for Congress president in the by-election are AICC delegates, pointed out two leaders who asked not to be named. “So in June, when the elections are now scheduled, the president will be elected by AICC meeting with the participation of 1500-2000 members.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in an impasse all along the LAC in East Ladakh for the past eight months. The two sides have held eight rounds of talks, but not been able to arrive at a workable mechanism for de-escalation and disengagement.(PTI Photo)
Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in an impasse all along the LAC in East Ladakh for the past eight months. The two sides have held eight rounds of talks, but not been able to arrive at a workable mechanism for de-escalation and disengagement.(PTI Photo)
india news

Indian intel spots Chinese spies along LAC, cautions army to stay alert

By Shishir Gupta
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:59 AM IST
While the South Block is tight-lipped about the issue, intelligence agencies have been able to spot movement of entities in the Daulet Beg Oldi (DBO) sector near Karakoram, the contested points on banks of Pangong Tso and across the LAC in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The portions of the chat referred by the Congress pertain to the 2019 Pulwama attack and India’s retaliation.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
The portions of the chat referred by the Congress pertain to the 2019 Pulwama attack and India’s retaliation.(Satish Bate/HT Photo)
india news

Congress wants JPC to probe Arnab Goswami's WhatsApp chat transcripts

By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:57 AM IST
The transcripts between the editor-in-chief of Republic TV and the ex-CEO of the Broadcast Audience Research Council (Barc) were a part of a Mumbai Police probe into an alleged television ratings scam.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Registered Nurse Khadija Finger cares for an intubated patient in the coronavirus intensive care unit at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas,(AP)
Registered Nurse Khadija Finger cares for an intubated patient in the coronavirus intensive care unit at Christus Santa Rosa Hospital in New Braunfels, Texas,(AP)
india news

LIVE: Hong Kong orders two-day lockdown as Covid-19 cases spike

By hindustantimes.com
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 08:14 AM IST
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that the new UK strain of coronavirus may be linked to higher mortality. France surpassed 3 million infections amid warnings of a third lockdown.
READ FULL STORY
August 5 was a black day in the history of our country. It destroyed the trust that people of Jammu &amp; Kashmir had placed while choosing to be a part of this country, said Mufti. (Waseem Andrabi/ HT Photo)
August 5 was a black day in the history of our country. It destroyed the trust that people of Jammu & Kashmir had placed while choosing to be a part of this country, said Mufti. (Waseem Andrabi/ HT Photo)
india news

Follow my father’s ideology... he’d never, ever give up on idea of India: Mufti

By Harinder Baweja
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:47 AM IST
A former ally of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Mehbooba Mufti, who heads the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), also spent the maximum time under detention before being freed in October 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Parmanand, 100, Indian National Army veteran. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
Parmanand, 100, Indian National Army veteran. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)
india news

‘Our only goal was to ensure that India became free’

By HT Correspondent
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 07:09 AM IST
In April 1940, Parmanand, then 20, joined the First Regiment Army in Gurugram. He was sent to Ambala and further to Karachi for training, and then through the ship, the regiment left for Singapore to fight against Japan in the ongoing World War II.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Indian representative at the world body, TS Tirumurti, while explaining the country’s position on the resolution, called for objectivity and impartiality in discussions at the UN, without nations taking sides.(HT Representative Photo)
The Indian representative at the world body, TS Tirumurti, while explaining the country’s position on the resolution, called for objectivity and impartiality in discussions at the UN, without nations taking sides.(HT Representative Photo)
india news

India calls out Pakistan on religious freedom

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 06:10 AM IST
The resolution on “promoting a culture of peace and tolerance to safeguard religious sites” was sponsored by Pakistan, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and several other members of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation.
READ FULL STORY
Close
“Our preparation has been such that the vaccine is fast reaching every corner of the country,” Modi said.(ANI Photo)
“Our preparation has been such that the vaccine is fast reaching every corner of the country,” Modi said.(ANI Photo)
india news

PM Modi talks to health workers to dispel fears over vaccines

By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:11 AM IST
In an interaction with health workers in Varanasi, his Lok Sabha constituency, Modi said the vaccines had been launched after completing all scientific processes of trial and testing.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The farm unions stressed that they would be going ahead with a tractor rally in Delhi on January 26, but said they would do it after India’s Republic Day celebrations and not disrupt the official function.(PTI)
The farm unions stressed that they would be going ahead with a tractor rally in Delhi on January 26, but said they would do it after India’s Republic Day celebrations and not disrupt the official function.(PTI)
india news

Talks break down, govt tells unions it won’t accept demand to repeal laws

By Zia Haq
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:08 AM IST
The farmers, who have rigidly called for either a repeal of the laws or nothing, on Friday vowed to intensify their agitation — the biggest the Modi government has faced so far, and one that has seen tens of thousands of farmers from Punjab and Haryana camping on the Capital’s borders for 57 days.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Congress called the strike in support of the 12-point charter of demands that included proper health services at the Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) hospital, the state’s lone dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Agartala and other Covid Care Centres, giving <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10 lakh to the kin of Covid-19 victims and withdrawal of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s anti-media remark. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
The Congress called the strike in support of the 12-point charter of demands that included proper health services at the Govind Ballabh Panth (GBP) hospital, the state’s lone dedicated Covid-19 hospital in Agartala and other Covid Care Centres, giving 10 lakh to the kin of Covid-19 victims and withdrawal of chief minister Biplab Kumar Deb’s anti-media remark. (Image used for representation).(HT PHOTO.)
india news

Congress to elect new president by June

By Saubhadra Chatterji
PUBLISHED ON JAN 23, 2021 05:01 AM IST
The Congress Election Authority (CEA), the party’s panel in charge of the elections, proposed a timeline between May 15 and 30 to hold organisational elections, although some leaders, particularly those in charge of poll-bound states, said this could clash with the assembly elections.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The agency said that the app illegally collected additional unauthorised data of users as well as their friends’ network on Facebook; in all, data of 335 users and their network of 562,000 of their friends were compromised.(File photo)
The agency said that the app illegally collected additional unauthorised data of users as well as their friends’ network on Facebook; in all, data of 335 users and their network of 562,000 of their friends were compromised.(File photo)
india news

CBI books Cambridge Analytica over Facebook data theft

By Neeraj Chauhan, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JAN 23, 2021 04:52 AM IST
The CBI enquiry revealed that Kogan, founder and director of Global Science Research, created a Facebook app, “thisisyourdigitallife”; the app was authorised to collect certain specific data of the users for academic and research purposes.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP