‘New counter terrorism policy soon’: Amit Shah on anti-terror efforts

Union home minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the central government is soon planning to introduce a new counter-terrorism policy and strategy to fight national security threats, terrorists and their ecosystem. Addressing the anti-terrorism conference in New Delhi, Shah also said that the Modi government is committed to create a strong ecosystem against terrorism and eliminate it. Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah addresses the Anti-Terror Conference (ANI Photo/Rahul Singh)(Rahul Singh )

Amit Shah said that while law and order is a state subject and states have the geographical boundaries and constitutional limitations, terrorism doesn't and hence all security agencies - central and states - must work in close coordination, chalk out joint strategies and share intelligence.

The Centre has come up with a vision on a model anti-terrorism squad (ATS) and model special task force (STF) for all states and Union territories, which will work as a common platform to deal with the menace of terrorism, the home minister said.

“We need to work together to fight terrorism, terrorists and their ecosystem. And that's why, we will soon bring a new national counter-terrorism policy and strategy in which you all will play a key role,” Amit Shah said.

The home minister said the new policy will help states and central agencies to work in close coordination to deal with terrorism.

He further said that the standard operating procedures (SOPs) regarding the ATS and STF model are being shared with the state governments so that they can make the necessary tweaks in their existing models. "This (adopting model ATS and STF) doesn't reduce the rights of states," Shah assured.

To make India a developed nation by 2047, as envisioned by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, everyone has to deal with all security challenges and have a unified terror-fighting ecosystem, he said.

"After Narendra Modi became the prime minister in 2014, the country has been moving forward with a solid strategy against terrorism. We are committed to eradicating terrorism," he said.

Now the whole world has accepted Prime Minister Modi's zero tolerance policy against terrorism, the home minister said, adding that the government is committed to removing the evil of terrorism.

(With inputs from PTI)