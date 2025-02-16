AAP accuses Centre of covering up New Delhi station stampede: ‘They are trying to…’

The Aam Aadmi Party on Sunday accused the Centre of trying to cover up the stampede incident at the New Delhi railway station, which claimed 18 lives and rendered several injured. AAP MP Sanjay Singh during a press conference in New Delhi on Feb. 16, 2025. (AAP)

At a press conference, AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said that some people are claiming that the number of dead was more than what has been announced officially.

“They are trying to deny that such an incident happened. How long will the government's tendency of dilly-dallying and insensitivity continue?” Singh said, according to PTI. “When will the government and the Railway minister's responsibility be fixed?"

Further, citing witnesses, the Rajya Sabha MP alleged that an announcement of platform change for trains was the reason behind the stampede.

"It is being said that an announcement was made about a train's platform change from 12 to 14. That was also the cause of the stampede. Was railways not aware that such an announcement may cause a stampede?" Singh asked.

He also extended his party's condolences to the families of the deceased and demanded adequate compensation for the affected persons and the railways minister's responsibility in the incident.

The stampede



The New Delhi railway station turned into a scene of panic and chaos when a stampede left 18 people dead and several others injured.

The incident took place aronud 10pm, when thousands of passengers, many of them Maha Kumbh pilgrims, crowded the station.

According to eyewitnesses, a mix-up in train announcements set off a chain reaction of confusion and panic.

According to the police, the passengers got confused between 'Prayagraj Express and Prayagraj Special'.

Delhi Police sources told PTI that the announcement of the 'Prayagraj Special' arriving at Platform 16 led to confusion among the waiting passengers because the Prayagraj Express was already at Platform 14.

Additionally, four trains were heading to Prayagraj, out of which three were delayed, causing unexpected overcrowding.

“There was confusion among the passengers regarding the train names and the change of platforms of the trains. Which ultimately led to the tragedy,” a witness told PTI.