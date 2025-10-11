New Delhi strengthensTaliban diplomatic ties

India on Friday unveiled a slew of developmental initiatives for Afghanistan and an upgrade of its diplomatic presence in Kabul as external affairs minister S Jaishankar met Taliban foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi for the first time to discuss ways to advance bilateral cooperation and tackle security challenges. External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and Afghanistan's Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi during the handover ceremony of five ambulances to Afghanistan as India's goodwill gesture, in New Delhi, on Friday. (ANI)

Muttaqi, who arrived in New Delhi on Thursday, is the first senior Taliban functionary to officially visit the country, marking a significant step forward in India’s efforts to enhance the working relationship with the regime in Kabul while stopping short of formal recognition of the Taliban administration.

The visit comes at a time when the relations of both Afghanistan and India with Pakistan are under severe strain. The Taliban, which faces Pakistan’s ire for not cracking down on the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, condemned the Pahalgam terror attack in April and has sought formal recognition from India.

Jaishankar and Muttaqi were effusive in their remarks regarding India-Afghanistan ties in televised remarks at the start of their meeting at Hyderabad House, the official venue used by the government to host visiting dignitaries. Muttaqi described India as an “important country” in the region and sought the creation of a mechanism to further strengthen ties. India said it will reopen its embassy in Kabul that was shut after the Taliban seized power in 2021.

“Your visit marks an important step in advancing our ties and affirming the enduring friendship between India and Afghanistan,” said Jaishankar, who had spoken to Muttaqi twice on phone this year. “However, a meeting between us in person has a special value in allowing us to exchange perspectives, identify common interests and forge closer cooperation.”

He also described India as a “contiguous neighbour” of Afghanistan, referring to Pakistan’s illegal occupation of parts of Kashmir.

Muttaqi, speaking in Pashto, said the two sides should build on civilisational and people-to-people ties over the centuries and their “close policy positions on many issues” to increase engagements and exchanges. “We hope that through talks and dialogue, we can increase the level of understanding between us,” he said.

He assured the Indian side that the Taliban will not allow anyone to use Afghan soil against other countries, and sought stronger cooperation for counter-terrorism.

“We will not allow any [element] to threaten anyone else or use the territory of Afghanistan against others. Daesh is a challenge for the region and Afghanistan is at the frontlines of this struggle,” Muttaqi said. “The need of our region is that we combat this menace together and this is a need for the common prosperity of both nations.”

Muttaqi noted the Taliban never “gave a statement against India” amid the “many ups and downs” witnessed during the American occupation of Afghanistan, and instead “always sought good relations with India”.

Jaishankar said the growth and prosperity of India and Afghanistan are jeopardised by the “shared threat of cross-border terrorism” and sought coordinated efforts to combat all forms of terror. “We appreciate your sensitivity towards India’s security concerns. Your solidarity with us in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terrorist attack was noteworthy,” he said.

He expressed deep appreciation for the Afghan side’s strong condemnation of the Pahalgam terror attack and both sides “unequivocally condemned all acts of terrorism emanating from regional countries”, according to a joint statement. They also emphasised the importance of promoting peace, stability and mutual trust in the region, as well as respecting sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Jaishankar announced a number of initiatives to deepen the working relationship with the Taliban, resume assistance for developmental projects in Afghanistan, which had largely stopped after the collapse of the Ashraf Ghani government in 2021, and ease visas for Afghan nationals.

“Closer cooperation between us contributes to your national development as well as regional stability and resilience. To enhance that, I am pleased to announce today the upgrading of India’s technical mission in Kabul to the status of embassy of India,” he said.

India had pulled out all its diplomats and shuttered its missions in Afghanistan after the Taliban takeover. Though it re-established a diplomatic presence in Kabul in June 2022, the nomenclature used for this was a “technical mission”.

Jaishankar said India will back six new developmental projects and is open to maintenance and repairs of completed projects, as well as steps to finish others that the country had committed to in the past. India will also provide 20 ambulances, MRI and CT scan machines for Afghan hospitals, vaccines and cancer medicines.

The joint statement listed the six projects – establishment of a thalassemia centre and a modern diagnostic centre, and replacement of the heating system at the Indira Gandhi Institute of Child Health (IGICH) in Kabul, construction of a 30-bed hospital in Bagrami district, an oncology centre and a trauma centre in Kabul, and five maternity health clinics in Paktika, Khost and Paktia provinces.

Following the delivery of relief materials after the earthquake in Kunar last month, India will help reconstruct homes in the affected areas, Jaishankar said. India will also help build homes and provide aid to “forcibly repatriated” Afghan refugees, he said, in an apparent reference to Pakistan pushing back hundreds of thousands of Afghans.

A consignment of food assistance will be delivered in Kabul on Friday, and India will collaborate with Afghanistan for sustainable management of water resources, including new hydropower projects.

“Your invitation to Indian companies to explore mining opportunities in Afghanistan is also deeply appreciated. This can be discussed further,” Jaishankar said, while noting the start of additional flights between Kabul and New Delhi.

Both sides also agreed to start an air freight corridor to streamline connectivity and boost bilateral trade. India will also expand avenues for Afghan students to study in Indian universities and deepen support for the Afghan cricket team.

Following India’s launch of a new visa module for Afghan nationals in April, more visas are being issued in the medical, business and student categories, Jaishankar said.

Muttaqi will visit the Darul Uloom Deoband seminary in Uttar Pradesh, which is held in high regard by Taliban leaders, and the Taj Mahal over the weekend. He will also engage with business and industry representatives at an event hosted by a chamber of commerce in New Delhi and interact with the local Afghan community next week.