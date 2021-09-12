‘New energy to Gujarat’s development’: BJP leaders wish CM-elect Bhupendra Patel

Senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders, including Union ministers Amit Shah and Pralhad Joshi, on Sunday conveyed their wishes to Bhupendra Patel on his appointment as the next chief minister of Gujarat. The decision to elect Patel was taken earlier in the day during a legislature party meeting of the state BJP unit in Gandhinagar, a day after Vijay Rupani tendered his resignation as the chief minister.

Shah said the state’s sustainable development would get new energy under Patel’s leadership. “I believe under the guidance of Narendra Modi and your leadership, the state’s sustainable development journey will get new energy and momentum and Gujarat will continue to be a leader in good governance and public welfare,” Shah wrote on Twitter. BJP’s national president JP Nadda echoed similar views in his congratulatory message.

Also read | Bhupendra Patel to be new Gujarat Chief Minister, to take oath tomorrow

Joshi, one of the BJP’s central observers for Gujarat, called the appointment “a very good decision”, adding the legislature party had unanimously decided to elect Patel as its new leader. Further, in a tweet, Joshi said, “Congratulations to Shri @Bhupendrapbjp ji on becoming the Chief Minister of Gujarat. May the state continue to scale new heights of progress under his leadership.”

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan too conveyed his wishes to Patel. “May the state and the party touch new heights under your able leadership, best wishes,” Chouhan wrote on Twitter.

Earlier in the day, Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar, who is the BJP’s other central observer for Gujarat, announced Patel’s appointment in the role and said the swearing-in ceremony would take place soon. News agency ANI quoted state BJP chief CR Patil as saying Patel would take oath on Monday.