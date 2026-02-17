New Epstein docs talk about victim ‘living in India’. What the email says

Epstein files in India have gained a renewed attention after the mention a victim of abuse living in India has emerged as per the emails in newly released US Justice Department (DoJ) documents linked to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This undated photograph in an unidentified location released by the US Justice Department on December 19, 2025, shows Jeffrey Epstein, a wealthy US financier who died in jail in 2019 while awaiting trial for sex trafficking underage girls. (AFP)

Also read: PM Modi invites Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman to India, Om Birla hands over letter after oath ceremony in Dhaka

The email dated January 13, 2020 mentions a victim ‘living in India’ as the conversation over email talks about extending compensation and therapy under victim assistance schemes to several victims identified in New York and Florida.

The email with Indian connection In the email chain, the two people are seen talking about providing compensation to the identified victims, whose names have been redacted. The names of the sender and the receiver of the emails have been redacted as well.

Also read: PM Modi, Macron renew defence pact, launch H125 helicopters assembly line under India-France partnership

In the first email, the sender seeks information about the Epstein victim, who they say, is located in India. “And lastly regarding the individual located in India. If you can get me her address and contact information; I will coordinate with our colleagues at the embassy there,” one of the messages reads.

Also read: Ex-Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah to join BJP on Feb 22: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

In the next email, which is sent hours later confirms the victim in India and asks if anything can be done to help them.

“Finally — is currently living in India. Is there anything that can be done to help her? Would she still be eligible to receive 6 free sessions over there? Are there any resources that can be offered in India?” the email reads.