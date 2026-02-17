New Epstein docs talk about victim ‘living in India’. What the email says
The release of Epstein files has set off a row across the world as the documents link several top leaders to sex offender Jeffry Epstein.
Epstein files in India have gained a renewed attention after the mention a victim of abuse living in India has emerged as per the emails in newly released US Justice Department (DoJ) documents linked to sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.
The email dated January 13, 2020 mentions a victim ‘living in India’ as the conversation over email talks about extending compensation and therapy under victim assistance schemes to several victims identified in New York and Florida.
The email with Indian connection
In the email chain, the two people are seen talking about providing compensation to the identified victims, whose names have been redacted. The names of the sender and the receiver of the emails have been redacted as well.
In the first email, the sender seeks information about the Epstein victim, who they say, is located in India. “And lastly regarding the individual located in India. If you can get me her address and contact information; I will coordinate with our colleagues at the embassy there,” one of the messages reads.
In the next email, which is sent hours later confirms the victim in India and asks if anything can be done to help them.
“Finally — is currently living in India. Is there anything that can be done to help her? Would she still be eligible to receive 6 free sessions over there? Are there any resources that can be offered in India?” the email reads.
Row around Epstein files
The release of Epstein files has set off a row across the world as several top leaders, diplomats, businessmen and even intellectuals have found to be linked to sex offender Jeffry Epstein and his privately owned island with serious allegations of sex trafficking by Epstein and his accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell. The files include travel logs, recordings, and emails, which have been a topic of conversation since Epstein died in custody in 2019.
In the latest tranche of documents, the US Department of Justice (DOJ) has released a list of roughly 300 politicians, business leaders and public figures whose names appear in records tied to Epstein. The disclosure follows assurances to Congress that documents related to the case would be made public under transparency requirements.
The list includes current and former political leaders, celebrities, and business figures. Among those referenced are Donald Trump, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, Bill Gates, Prince Harry, Woody Allen, Kamala Harris, Mark Zuckerberg, Bruce Springsteen, Elon Musk, Pope John Paul II, Nancy Pelosi, Hakeem Jeffries and Beyoncé, among others.
The DOJ clarified that some individuals appear only in passing references, including mentions within documents or press reports that are unrelated on their face to Epstein or Ghislaine Maxwell matters.