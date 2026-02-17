Ex-Assam Congress president Bhupen Borah to join BJP on Feb 22: CM Himanta Biswa Sarma

Former chief of the Assam unit of Congress, Bhupen Borah, will join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on February 22, chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarmasaid on Tuesday. File photo of Bhupen Borah. (ANI)

The announcement puts to rest the speculations surrounding Borah's political move after he resigned from the grand old party on Monday and rejoined hours later. The high-profile switch becomes significant ahead of Assembly elections in Assam this year. Sarma said that the Congress should have addressed issues that forced Borah to leave the party after 32 years and taken corrective measures.

Also read: PM Modi invites Bangladesh's Tarique Rahman to India, Om Birla hands over letter after oath ceremony in Dhaka

Sarma visited Borah's residence in the Ghoramara area of Guwahati, a day after the senior leader resigned from the Congress. Sarma was welcomed by Borah's wife and son with ‘aarti’, news agency PTI reported.

After the meeting, Sarma said state BJP chief Dilip Saikia would hold discussions with Borah to finalise details of his joining the party.

Also read: India's French connection via Savarkar: PM Modi spotlights Marseille escape of 1910 at Macron meet

Borah joining the BJP will show that Congress is not a place for Hindus, he said. Sarma said that Bora has struggled for a long time in the Congress, and he will get a platform in the BJP to do what he wants.

Before the meeting with Sarma, Borah had said he would withdraw his resignation if senior leaders Pradyut Bordoloi and Debabrata Saikia convinced him that the party unit was functioning in its true spirit.

"Right now, I am not a member of any political party... I have asked the Congress's central and state leadership to speak with our two leaders, Nagaon MP Pradyut Bordoloi and Debabrata Saikia. They can collectively tell me on the same call to withdraw my resignation, and that it will remain APCC rather than become APCCR. The Congress I joined is no longer the APCC. It had become APCCR. Whenever the two of them call, I will withdraw my resignation right then," Borah was quoted as saying by news agency PTI earlier in the day .