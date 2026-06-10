New FIR against Abhishek Banerjee for 2018 attack on local Bengal BJP leader

A new first information report (FIR) was registered against Trinamool Congress National (TMC) general secretary Abhishek Banerjee late on Tuesday in connection with a December 2018 attack on a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader. An FIR has been registered against Abhishek Banerjee, police said. (PTI)

The complainant Abhijit Das alias Bobby, was fielded by the BJP against Banerjee from Diamond Harbour in the 2014 and 2024 Lok Sabha elections. He lost to Banerjee by a margin of around 7,10,930 votes in 2024.

“We were attacked on December 21, 2018 on our way to attend a party meeting at Kapat Hat in Diamond Harbour by goons backed by Abhishek Banerjee. I was so severely beaten up that I can’t walk properly now and need some assistance. We approached the police at that time. Three to four days after the incident I lodged a complaint with the police. In 2023 I led a demonstration to know what actions were taken in the case, but I never received any satisfactory information,” he said.

TMC leaders have not yet responded to HT’s request for comment.

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“We have received a complaint. An FIR has been registered. Investigation is going on,” said a police officer of Diamond Harbour police district in South 24 Parganas.

While Banerjee was made the prime accused in the complaint, there are 40 other names of TMC workers, including Jahangir Khan.

Khan shared close links with Banerjee and was fielded by the TMC from Falta. He was arrested by the police in connection with an extortion case. He withdrew himself from contesting the assembly polls.

This comes at a time when the state Criminal Investigation Department summoned Banerjee thrice in the signature forgery case and searched the TMC’s central office at 30B Harish Chatterjee Street and Banerjee’s office at Camac Street in Kolkata.

Banerjee along with TMC chief Mamata Banerjee went to Delhi on Saturday to attend a meeting of the INDIA bloc on Monday.