New members of Data Protection Bill’s JPC can’t attend first meeting

The Joint Parliamentary Committee of the Personal Data Protection Bill has 20 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha and was formed last December.

india Updated: Jan 16, 2020 02:03 IST
Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
the Joint Parliamentary Committee of the Personal Data Protection Bill will meet for the first time on Thursday.
the Joint Parliamentary Committee of the Personal Data Protection Bill will meet for the first time on Thursday.(HT PHOTO)
         

New members of the Joint Parliamentary Committee of the Personal Data Protection Bill are not going to attend the Committee’s scheduled meeting on Thursday because a resolution is yet to be passed for them to attend.

The Committee of 30 members has 20 from the Lok Sabha and 10 from the Rajya Sabha, and was formed after Union minister of electronics and information technology Ravi Shankar Prasad moved motions in the both the Lok Sabha as well as the Rajya Sabha to refer the legislation to the JPC in December last year during the Winter session. The committee is headed by BJP MP Meenakshi Lekhi.

Two members of the Committee, Congress’s Jothi Mani and Trinamool Congress’s Saugata Roy, resigned soon after. Manish Tewari from the Congress and Mahua Moitra from the TMC are going to replace their colleagues in the JPC.

However, the new members will not be able to attend the JPC’s scheduled meeting on Thursday, Tiwari confirmed. “A resolution has to be passed first for us to attend,” he said.

Committee chairperson Meenakshi Lekhi said that the new members cannot attend unless due procedure is followed. “No name is finalised unless the member’s party recommends their name. In the same way, no changes can be made unless the changes are presented in the Parliament,” she said.

The members will now be able to attend only in the Budget session. The Committee has to submit its first report to the Lok Sabha by the end of the Budget Session.

In its first meeting, on Thursday, the government will make a presentation on the Bill, after which members will discuss and debate it. The meeting, initially scheduled for January 14, was shifted to January 16.

