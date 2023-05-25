Home / India News / ‘PM Modi and LS Speaker should discuss on inviting President’: Ashok Gehlot's suggestion amid new Parliament launch row

‘PM Modi and LS Speaker should discuss on inviting President’: Ashok Gehlot's suggestion amid new Parliament launch row

BySnehashish Roy
May 25, 2023 10:47 AM IST

The Rajasthan CM said that the ‘sudden’ announcement to inaugurate Parliament building was not made with dignity.

Rajasthan chief minister and senior Congress leader Ashok Gehlot suggested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to speak to each other and decide on inviting President Droupadi Murmu for the inauguration of the Parliament building and said that it is ‘still not too late’ to rectify the ‘mistakes’ that the Centre may have made.

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot.(HT_PRINT)
Pointing out that buildings such as the new Parliament are made once after almost 100 years, the chief minister said that the ‘sudden’ announcement of the inauguration was not made with dignity.

“What was the emergency (behind the inauguration)? The announcement should have been made at least months ahead of the inauguration. All governors, chief ministers and dignitaries would have attended the event,” he added.

He further supported the collective boycott by opposition parties to attend the inauguration ceremony.

PM Modi is scheduled to inaugurate the new Parliament building on May 28. A row has erupted after the announcement, with the opposition parties questioned the practicality of a Prime Minister launching the new building and not the President. They contested that President Droupadi Murmu should do the honours as she is the integral part of Parliament.

A war of words broke out between the ruling BJP and opposition parties, with Congress leader Shashi Tharoor dismissing Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri's argument of supposed precedence.

"If your head of government can inaugurate Parliament annexe and library then why can't the head of the government of this time do? It's as simple as that," Puri said. To which, Tharoor countered saying those were subsidiary buildings while Prime Minister Modi will be inaugurating a “whole new Parliament” convened and prorogued by the President of India.

Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel echoed Tharoor in the same lines and marked a difference between inaugurating a portion of a building and a complete Parliament.

"The Parliament was built during the British era. Rashtrapati Bhavan was also built during the British period, so how could Indira Gandhi have inaugurated it? If someone inaugurates a portion of a building, then that is a different matter. The new Parliament building should be inaugurated by the President," CM Baghel said.

