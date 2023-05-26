New Parliament building inauguration Live Updates: SC to hear plea on extending invitation to President Droupadi Murmu
New Parliament building inauguration: A Supreme Court lawyer CR Jaya Sukin has petitioned to direct central government to invite President Murmu to the event.
New Parliament building inauguration Live Updates: A row over the decision to have President Droupadi Murmu be invited to inaugurate the new parliament building instead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi has led to over 20 Opposition parties having boycotted and around 25 attending the event, scheduled for Sunday. The row has also sparked a debate on the role of the President and the Prime Minister in the constitutional framework.
A Supreme Court lawyer CR Jaya Sukin on Thursday petitioned to direct the central government to invite President Murmu to the inauguration, arguing that keeping her out of the event would amount to humiliating the President. The hearing in the matter will be held on Friday.
The new parliament building is said to have magnificent artwork and a ceremonial sceptre ‘Sengol’ among other features. Costing ₹971 crore, the Central Vista Redevelopment Project’s website states that the new complex will be a symbol of India's progress and will be reflecting the "aspirations of the 135 crore Indians”. The triangular shape of the new parliament building is meant to ensure optimum space utilisation, the website further stated.
"Undemocratic attitude," Assam minister slams Oppn call to boycott new Parliament building inauguration
Assam Minister and President of Asom Gana Parishad (AGP), Atul Bora, has criticised the "undemocratic attitude" of Opposition for announcing a boycott of the new Parliament building and has appealed to all political parties to participate in the inauguration ceremony on May 28.
"This is a totally undemocratic attitude of the opposition. This is petty politics. I appeal to all political parties to take part in the inaugural ceremony," Bora said.
The AGP is an ally of the BJP-led coalition government in Assam. Opposition parties have accused the government of "sidelining" President Draupadi Murmu.
‘Build by Centre in record time’: SKM leader on new parliament building before inauguration
“We support the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 28th May. The new Parliament has been built by the Centre in record time. Our only MP Indra Hang Subba also has the same stand. SKM congratulates PM Modi for this achievement”: Jacob Khaling, Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM)