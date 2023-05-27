Home / India News / New Parliament inauguration LIVE: Public will give befitting reply to those boycotting it, says Eknath Shinde
New Parliament inauguration LIVE: Public will give befitting reply to those boycotting it, says Eknath Shinde

Published on May 27, 2023 10:11 AM IST

Amid the boycott call by the opposition parties, the new Parliament building is set to be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow. 

Inside view of the newly-constructed Lok Sabha that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow at Parliament house in Delhi.
Inside view of the newly-constructed Lok Sabha that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi tomorrow at Parliament house in Delhi. (PTI)
With just a day left for the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the Bharatiya Janta Party and the opposition are set to train guns at each other ahead of the event. At least 21 opposition parties have decided to boycott the PM's decision to preside over the inauguration ceremony instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

The opposition said that the inauguration of the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Meanwhile, amid the boycott call by the opposition, the Centre has received a confirmed list of 25 political parties, including some which are not a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that will participate in the inauguration ceremony.

Follow all the updates here:

  • May 27, 2023 10:38 AM IST

    BJP demands Congress's apology after Thiruvavaduthurai Adheenam reacts to ‘bogus’ claim on Sengol

    Tamil Nadu Bharatiya Janata Party chief K Annamalai has hit out at the Congress after Thiruvavaduthurai Aadeenam Ambalavana Desika Paramacharya Swami claimed that Lord Mountbatten had given the Sengol, which will be presented to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday, to India's first prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru in 1947. Read full story

  • May 27, 2023 10:31 AM IST

    Seers of Dharmapuram Adheenam leave Chennai to attend event

    Dharmapuram Adheenam leaves for Delhi from Chennai airport to attend the inauguration ceremony of the new Parliament building. Seers of Dharmapuram Adheenam will also present a special gift to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

  • May 27, 2023 10:11 AM IST

    ‘Public will give befitting reply to those boycotting event,' says Eknath Shinde

    Addressing the reporters, Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde on Sunday said that some people just want to oppose every good work initiated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as he hailed the construction of the new Parliament in record time. “Ek hi Modi, sab ko bhari (sic),” said the CM adding that the public will give an appropriate reply to those opposing the event.  

