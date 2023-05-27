New Parliament inauguration LIVE: Public will give befitting reply to those boycotting it, says Eknath Shinde

With just a day left for the inauguration of the new Parliament building by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, both the Bharatiya Janta Party and the opposition are set to train guns at each other ahead of the event. At least 21 opposition parties have decided to boycott the PM's decision to preside over the inauguration ceremony instead of President Droupadi Murmu.

The opposition said that the inauguration of the building without President Droupadi Murmu "insults the high office of the President, and violates the letter and spirit of the Constitution".

Meanwhile, amid the boycott call by the opposition, the Centre has received a confirmed list of 25 political parties, including some which are not a part of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA), that will participate in the inauguration ceremony.