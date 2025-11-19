Agartala, The Tripura Electricity Regulatory Commission has announced new tariff rates for the 2025-26 FY with no major changes in the energy bill for all categories of consumers, a senior official said on Wednesday. New power tariff rates to come into effect in Tripura from November: Official

The new tariff rates came into effect from November 1 for 10.50 lakh consumers.

"The TERC has declared new energy rates for all categories without any major change in the existing rates. The average cost of supply for 2025-26 is approved at ₹7.61 per KW, which was ₹7.56 per KW for 2024-25 FY," said a senior official of TSECL.

The fixed charge of single-phase domestic connection has been revised from ₹25 and ₹75 to ₹16 per KW per month, he said, adding that for commercial use it has been fixed at ₹18 per KW per month.

He said a ten per cent rebate on energy charge has been introduced for IT industries to promote industry development, and a 10 per cent rebate will be given for women Self Help Groups and mobile towers in remote areas.

"The applicability of Kutir Jyoti connection is revised and maximum connected load of 0.5 KW or 500 watt and maximum monthly consumption of 30 KW from the existing level of 15 KW is approved," he said.

The official said that it has been decided that if the consumption of a kutir jyoti consumer in a month crosses 30 KW for three consecutive months, then such a consumer should be transferred to the normal domestic category.

According to him, the TERC has also prescribed some key directives to the state power utility company to ensure energy efficiency and billing accuracy.

"The TERC asked to continue the rollout of smart meters with a detailed implementation plan to realise benefits in energy efficiency and billing accuracy. The TSECL was also asked to submit a proposal for green tariff in the next tariff petition to allow consumers to opt for green energy at a premium," he said.

